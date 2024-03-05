Nushell 0.91.0
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.91.0 of Nu. This release adds changes to globing, an overhaul to the plugin protocol, support for piping command stderr, and new commands!
Where to get it
Nu 0.91.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
Note
The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Table of content
- Themes of this release / New features
- Handling globs for variables
- Plugin protocol overhaul
- Stderr piping support
- REPL stability and panic recovery
- Hall of fame
- Our set of commands is evolving
- New commands
- Changes to existing commands
- Deprecated commands
- Removed commands
- Breaking changes
- Full changelog
Themes of this release / New features [toc]
Handling globs for variables [toc]
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
From this release, if you pass a string variable to commands that support glob patterns, then Nushell won't auto-expand the glob pattern (#11886, #11946).
For example, given
let f = "a[ab]c.txt", then
ls $f will only list a file named
a[ab]c.txt. But if you want to auto-expand the glob pattern on variables, there are 3 ways:
- Use the
globcommand with spreading:
let f = "a*c.txt" rm ...(glob $f)
- Use the
into globcommand:
let f = "a*c.txt" rm ($f | into glob)
- Annotate the variable with
globtype:
let f: glob = "a*c.txt" rm $f
In that case,
str escape-glob command is no longer useful, and it has been deprecated (#12018).
You can check the guide and book for more information.
Plugin protocol overhaul [toc]
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
The plugin protocol has been redesigned to support plugins that operate on streams (#11911). A new
StreamingPlugin trait is provided for plugins that want to take advantage of this functionality.
The API for existing plugins written in Rust has not changed, but they do need to be recompiled with the latest version of
nu-plugin to use the new protocol.
As part of this effort, several other aspects of the protocol have been improved:
Plugins will now automatically refuse to run with an incompatible version of Nushell. This should greatly improve error messages in that case.
Plugin custom values are now accepted nested within other values and as arguments. The previous protocol treated them as a special case, and they could only be used as input or output from a plugin command, and could not be nested within other values.
Plugins are now expected to keep running until Nushell tells them to stop. Currently, we still run a new plugin executable for each command, but this opens the door for that to change in the future.
The bidirectional communication is abstract enough to allow for plugins to have much tighter integration with the engine. Expect further improvements to plugins in future releases!
For details about how the new protocol works, please refer to the updated plugins section of the contributor book, as well as the new plugin protocol reference.
As a great example of a streaming plugin in the wild, @cablehead has already created the nu_plugin_from_sse plugin for parsing server-sent events in realtime from an
http get call. Kudos!
Stderr piping support [toc]
Nushell now supports piping an external command's stderr to another command (#11708).
Let's say you want to pass stderr output to the
less command, you can do this:
cmd e>| less
In case you want to combine both stdout and stderr output to
less, you can do this:
cmd o+e>| less
For more information, you can check the guide.
REPL stability and panic recovery [toc]
Thanks to the work of @ayax79 in #11860, #11935, and #11953, the Nushell REPL should no longer crash if a panic occurs and should no longer exit if some other error is encountered. Besides being very convenient, this should also make Nushell safer to use a login shell, since panics would previously cause Nushell to crash on an attempted login. Similarly, if a panic was triggered when loading a config file, then this used to prevent the REPL from starting. Now, the REPL falls back to loading the default config files in this case.
Note that panics are still important errors/bugs, so please open issues and bug reports if you encounter any!
Hall of fame [toc]
Bug fixes [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and bugs 🙏
|author
|title
|PR
|@PanGan21
|fix: process empty headers in
to md command
|#12012
|@devyn
|Add Goodbye message to ensure plugins exit when they are no longer needed
|#12014
|@zhiburt
|nu-table: Improve
table -a
|#11905
|@ayax79
|wrapping run_repl with catch_unwind and restarting the repl on panic
|#11860
|@WindSoilder
|make stderr works for failed external command
|#11914
|@kit494way
|separate
commandline into subcommands
|#11877
|@kit494way
|Fix panic in
seq date
|#11871
|@kit494way
|Fix commandline --cursor to return int
|#11864
|@dannou812
|Fixed to/from toml date format
|#11846
|@IanManske
|Prevent duplicate keys for
lazy make
|#11808
|@IanManske
|Prevent duplicate records keys when decoding from nuon
|#11807
|@kit494way
|Allow comments in match blocks
|#11717
|@WindSoilder
|Fix file completions which contains glob pattern
|#11766
|@TrMen
|Enforce call stack depth limit for all calls
|#11729
Our set of commands is evolving [toc]
New commands [toc]
Thanks to the work of @devyn, this release adds two new commands related to streaming!
tee
Inspired by the Unix
tee command, this command allows you to make a copy of a stream to a closure in the middle of your pipeline (#11928).
Examples:
# Get the sum of numbers from 1 to 100, but also save those numbers to a text file
seq 1 100 | tee { save numbers.txt } | math sum
# The exact opposite: keep the numbers, but save the sum to a file
seq 1 100 | tee { math sum | save sum.txt }
# Run an external command, and save a copy of its log output on stderr
do { cargo run } | tee --stderr { save err.txt }
# Filter the log output before saving it
do { cargo run } | tee --stderr { lines | find WARN | save warnings.txt }
The closure will run in a background thread in parallel, and it will only get a copy of values that actually make their way to the end of the pipeline. For example, if you cut the stream short:
seq 1 100 | tee { save numbers.txt } | first 5
then "numbers.txt" will only contain the first 5 numbers as well.
interleave
This command supports consuming multiple streams in parallel, and combining the streams into a single stream (#11955).
In contrast to
zip, the values are added to the final stream as soon as they're ready, without any regard for fairness. There is no way to know which stream the values came from unless that information is embedded into the values by the closures being executed.
For example, the following
zip-based pipeline will always produce output that looks like this:
> seq 1 50 | wrap a | zip { seq 1 50 | wrap b } | flatten
╭────┬────┬────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├────┼────┼────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ ❎ │
│ 1 │ ❎ │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │ ❎ │
│ 3 │ ❎ │ 2 │
│ 4 │ 3 │ ❎ │
│ 5 │ ❎ │ 3 │
...
Each number from
a is always paired with a number from
b. However, if
interleave is used instead, it is not predictable in which order
a values will appear with respect to
b:
> seq 1 50 | wrap a | interleave { seq 1 50 | wrap b }
╭────┬────┬────╮
│ # │ b │ a │
├────┼────┼────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ ❎ │
│ 1 │ ❎ │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │ ❎ │
│ 3 │ 3 │ ❎ │
│ 4 │ ❎ │ 2 │
│ 5 │ ❎ │ 3 │
│ 6 │ 4 │ ❎ │
│ 7 │ 5 │ ❎ │
│ 8 │ 6 │ ❎ │
│ 9 │ 7 │ ❎ │
│ 10 │ ❎ │ 4 │
...
One advantage of this is that it is not necessary for both streams to produce the same amount of output, and whatever output is produced will be immediately available. This is particularly helpful for running external commands and interleaving lines from all of them:
interleave ...(
(ls projects).name | each { |project|
{
cd $project
make | lines | each { |line| {project: $project, out: $line} }
}
}
)
This example would run the
make command in every subdirectory of the "projects" directory, and gather the output lines in parallel.
is-not-empty
As a quality of life improvement, we have added the
is-not-empty command in #11991. It is the same as the
is-empty command but negates the result. This should hopefully eliminate the need for users to hand-roll their own
is-not-empty command.
commandline
In #11877, @kit494way improved the signatures for the
commandline command. Instead of using flags to perform different operations,
commandline now has subcommands:
commandline edit: to append, insert, or replace the cursor line (returns nothing)
commandline get-cursor: to get the cursor position (returns an integer)
commandline set-cursor: to set the cursor position (returns nothing)
These subcommands make certain flags unnecessary, and so these have been marked as deprecated:
--cursor
--cursor-end
--append
--insert
--replace
Changes to existing commands [toc]
zip supports closures
When
zip is passed a closure now, it will run that closure and zip its output as a stream (#11924). With this change, it is no longer necessary for the argument to
zip to complete before the result is available:
seq 1 10 | zip { 1.. | each { $in * 2 } }
This would not have completed before: the infinite stream would have had to be on the input side of
zip, because a subexpression would have been (attempted to be) fully consumed:
# never completes, and probably eats up all of your memory!
seq 1 10 | zip (1.. | each { $in * 2 })
# works fine
1.. | each { $in * 2 } | zip (seq 1 10)
Migrating more commands to use
uutils
Continuing the integration with
uutils, this release migrates the
mv and
mkdir commands. In #12022, we renamed the
umv command to
mv, removing the old implementation of
mv. Similarly, we removed the old
mkdir command in #12007 and renamed the
umkdir command to take its place.
bits supports binary values
Despite their name, the
bits commands used to only support integers and did not work with binary values. @astral-l has remedied this in #11854, and binary values now work with the
bits family of commands. Where appropriate, some of these commands (
bits and,
bits or, and
bits xor) now have an
--endian flag to specify the endianness when operating on binary values of different lengths.
into int --signed
Thanks to @astral-l's work in #11902, the
into int command now has a
--signed flag for interpreting binary values as signed integers. (The default behavior when converting binary values is to zero-extend.) Additionally, binary values longer than 8 bytes will now error, as this could overflow a 64-bit integer which is what Nushell uses internally for integers.
List spreading for filesystem commands
With #11858,
rm,
open, and
touch no longer have a required positional parameter and now only have a rest parameter. This should make spreading a list of files/paths to these commands more ergonomic.
Duplicate record keys now error
With #11807,
from nuon now errors if duplicate record keys are found. Similarly, with #11808,
lazy make now errors if duplicate keys are provided.
Removing list of cell path support
select and
reject used to allow lists of cell paths as positional arguments like:
let cols = [name size]
ls | select $cols
In #11859, this was removed in favor of the spread operator:
ls | select ...$cols
Or, one can still provide the cell paths directly:
ls | select name size
Deprecated commands [toc]
str escape-globhas been deprecated in #12018.
- Certain flags for
commandlinewere deprecated in #11877.
Removed commands [toc]
Breaking changes [toc]
- #11902 add --signed flag for binary into int conversions
- #11911 Bidirectional communication and streams for plugins
- #11972 Rename spans in the serialized form of Value
- #11886
open,
rm,
umv,
cp,
rmand
du: Don't globs if inputs are variables or string interpolation
- #11877 separate
commandlineinto subcommands
- #11864 Fix commandline --cursor to return int
- #11859 Remove list of cell path support for
selectand
reject
- #11857 Disallow spreading lists automatically when calling externals
Full changelog [toc]
- fdncred created
- fix
--table-nameparameter for
into sqlite
- fix: allow
view sourceto view aliases again
- remove old
mvcommand in favor of
umv(renamed to mv)
- add
is-not-emptycommand as a QOL improvement
- bump reedline to test ExecuteHostCommand changes
- allow current day to be highlighted
- remove unused dependencies
- fixes
debug infonot populating process information
- allow
lastto work with ranges
- update to the latest reedline and rusqlite
- update default_config with new defaults
- update to latest reedline
- update to latest reedline
- bump rust toolchain to 1.74.1
- make
charcommand
const
- allow
ansi stripto work better on other nushell values
- for
ints, provide an option to convert all of them to
filesizes with the
into valuecommand
- bump to dev release of nushell 0.90.2
- fix
- robjwells created
- geekvest created
- Dorumin created
- ysthakur created
- jordanst3wart created
- devyn created
- Replace panics with errors in thread spawning
- Add interleave command for reading multiple streams in parallel
- Plugin StreamReader: fuse the iterator after an error
- Add Goodbye message to ensure plugins exit when they are no longer needed
- Add
teecommand for operating on copies of streams
- Bidirectional communication and streams for plugins
- Rename spans in the serialized form of Value
- Print stderr streams to stderr in
pipeline_data::print_if_stream()
- Replace debug_assert! with assert! in Signature::check_names
- Add support for the argument to
zipbeing a closure
- klesh created
- FilipAndersson245 created
- kik4444 created
- Olilin1 created
- WindSoilder created
- deprecate str escape-glob command
- Glob: don't allow implicit casting between glob and string
- Don't expanding globs if user pass variables.
open,
rm,
umv,
cp,
rmand
du: Don't globs if inputs are variables or string interpolation
- make stderr works for failed external command
- refactor: move du from platform to filesystem
- Support redirect stderr and stdout+stderr with a pipe
- Fix file completions which contains glob pattern
- PanGan21 created
- IanManske created
- Disable flaky network tests
- Add
upsertexample
- Move
typosconfig to repo root
- Add
Value::coerce_str
- Remove
Record::from_raw_cols_vals_unchecked
- Name the
Valueconversion functions more clearly
- Remove required positional arg for some file system commands
- Remove list of cell path support for
selectand
reject
- Fix error message for
headers
- Prevent duplicate keys for
lazy make
- Prevent duplicate records keys when decoding from nuon
- Fix #11750:
LazyRecorderror message
- Record cleanup
- ZzMzaw created
- astral-l created
- hustcer created
- ayax79 created
- Add columns to dataframe that are present in the schema but not present the Dataframe when applying schema.
- Handling errors instead of propagating them up and killing the REPL
- Handle configuration panics
- wrapping run_repl with catch_unwind and restarting the repl on panic
- Ability to cast a dataframe's column to a different dtype
- 132ikl created
- sholderbach created
- nils-degroot created
- zhiburt created
- dmatos2012 created
- dannou812 created
- lpnh created
- kit494way created
- yurivict created
- kubouch created
- CAD97 created
- nibon7 created
- 0323pin created
- crides created
- KAAtheWiseGit created
- abusch created
- TrMen created