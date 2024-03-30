This week in Nushell #240
Nushell
- sholderbach made a ton of changes: reused existing small allocations where possible, used nightly clippy for dead code removal/style fixes, elided a clone in
V::follow_cell_pathfor record, avoided uses of
Recordinternals again, fixed a bug with history hints and case sensitivity, renamed
Value::CustomValueto
Value::Custom, deduplicated
nixdependency versions, benchmarked table creation and access, fixed
returnin
filterclosure eval, moved some
Optionif/else to method chains in style, removed dead
impl PluginEncoder for EncodingType, and followed API guidelines for public types
- WindSoilder introduced a
--guess flagand removed
--legacyfor
detect columns, improved the default algorithm in
detect columns, and made
ls,
rm,
cp,
open,
touch,
mkdirnot expand tilde if input path is a quoted string or a variable
- dead10ck fixed insertion of null values in
into sqlite
- devyn fixed the build of nu-protocol without the plugin feature enabled, removed serde derive for
ShellError, replaced via
LabeledError, replaced the
differencecrate with
similar, added example tests (nu-plugin-test-support) for plugins in repo, and changed PluginCommand API to be more like Command
- IanManske fixed file redirection for external streams, made
Record.colsprivate, used safe
nixAPIs instead of
libc, cancelled old CI runs on commit, always pretty printed binary values in
table, and added a
command_preludemodule
- fdncred added a few more logging statements for debugging startup, kept sqlparser at 39 until polars is upgraded, and cleaned up coreutils tagging
- merelymyself exposed the recursion limit value as a config option
- AucaCoyan reworked some help strings, and fixed a bug with IDE tooltips
- FilipAndersson245 fixed a broken benchmark, and boxed records for smaller Value enum
- Dorumin implemented parameterization for
query db
- dmatos2012 created an initial implementation for uutils
uname
- schrieveslaach included more info for LSP completion
Extension
- AucaCoyan added
prettierto dev dependencies
Documentation
- devyn created docs for recent plugin changes, and authored release notes for 0.92
- sholderbach fixed a plugin reference to
Value::Customrename
- IanManske updated redirection examples in "coming from bash" for 0.92.0, added
teeexample to "coming from bash"
- petrisch updated control_flow.md
- texastoland documented minimal config files
Nu_Scripts
- AucaCoyan added
gh gistand
gh repo listand
view, added
ryecompletions
- enzalito added Micromamba support
- dam4rus fixed git branch cleanup for nushell version 0.91+
- fj0r refined kube for backup