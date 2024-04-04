Nushell 0.92.1
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.92.1 of Nu, a hotfix release for 0.92.0. This release fixes the following bugs and regressions present in 0.92.0:
- The configured hooks should again properly affect the scope (e.g. virtualenv integrations using a hook to activate as an overlay) (#12383)
mkdir/
touchdid not correctly resolve relative paths after using
cd. This is now fixed. (#12394)
- The default config file created by 0.92.0 assumed that you built with the default feature set including the
system-clipboard. This is not working on platforms like Android/Termux (termux builds with
default-no-clipboard). Now we only create keybindings in
config.nuthat are supported on all platforms and provide suggestions as comments. You may want to recreate
config.nuwith 0.92.1 if you run into this issue. (#12385)
- The timing of drop notifications sent to plugins has been corrected. (#12341)
Breaking change
A breaking change to the Rust API of
nu-protocol was inadvertently added to the 0.92.1 patch release in PR #12341. Specifically, the method
as_mut_any() was added to
CustomValue, for accessing custom values' data with a mutable reference. This change requires custom value types to implement the method, which breaks API compatibility. Nushell scripts are not affected.
Where to get it
Nu 0.92.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
Note
The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Changelog
- deepanchal created
- sholderbach created
- merelymyself created
- IanManske created
- devyn created
- fdncred created
- kubouch created