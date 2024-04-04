Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.92.1 of Nu, a hotfix release for 0.92.0. This release fixes the following bugs and regressions present in 0.92.0:

The configured hooks should again properly affect the scope (e.g. virtualenv integrations using a hook to activate as an overlay) (#12383)

mkdir / touch did not correctly resolve relative paths after using cd . This is now fixed. (#12394)

/ did not correctly resolve relative paths after using . This is now fixed. (#12394) The default config file created by 0.92.0 assumed that you built with the default feature set including the system-clipboard . This is not working on platforms like Android/Termux (termux builds with default-no-clipboard ). Now we only create keybindings in config.nu that are supported on all platforms and provide suggestions as comments. You may want to recreate config.nu with 0.92.1 if you run into this issue. (#12385)

. This is not working on platforms like Android/Termux (termux builds with ). Now we only create keybindings in that are supported on all platforms and provide suggestions as comments. You may want to recreate with 0.92.1 if you run into this issue. (#12385) The timing of drop notifications sent to plugins has been corrected. (#12341)

Breaking change A breaking change to the Rust API of nu-protocol was inadvertently added to the 0.92.1 patch release in PR #12341. Specifically, the method as_mut_any() was added to CustomValue , for accessing custom values' data with a mutable reference. This change requires custom value types to implement the method, which breaks API compatibility. Nushell scripts are not affected.

Nu 0.92.1 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

Note The optional dataframe functionality is available by cargo install nu --features=dataframe .