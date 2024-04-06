This week in Nushell #241
- ysthakur fixed a bug by canonicalizing XDG_CONFIG_HOME before comparing to config_dir()
- devyn added BufWriter to ChildStdin on the plugin interface, fixed deadlock on PluginCustomValue drop, fixed some of the tests in
tests::shell, improved handling of custom values in plugin examples, fixed #12391: mkdir uses process startup directory instead of current script directory, fixed testing.nu import of std log, and made drop notification timing for plugin custom values more consistent
- friaes fixed a bug where encode returns an error with utf-16le and utf-16be encodings
- SylvanBrocard updated the list of supported formats in the
dfr openerror message
- IanManske refactored
Range, fixed hooks on 0.92.0, and fixed
mkdirumask
- sholderbach tweaked release workflow after
0.92.1lessons, made the default config conservative about clipboard, bumped
crate-ci/typosand fixed typos, and bumped the Nu version for
0.92.0release
- merelymyself prevented
select(negative number) from hanging shell, prevented parser from parsing variables as units, made
view sourcemore robust, and made auto-cd check for permissions
- deepanchal fixed a simple typo in commandline_.rs
- kubouch added missing crate description to nu-plugin-test-support and bumped reedline to 0.31.0
- fdncred bumped the Python plugin's nushell version
- eopb fixed stop suggesting
--trashwhen already enabled (issue #12361)
- Jasha10 fixed dead links in CONTRIBUTING.md
Documentation
- hustcer upgraded vuepress and related plugins, and removed doc for
str escape-globcommand
- douyacai911 updated README.md
- thinkryan updated plugins.md
- devyn created Release notes 0.92.1 + breaking change, fixed testing example, created release notes for nushell/nushell#12184 (binary data in explore), added/sorted breaking changes, full changelog for 0.92 release notes, and made more minor changes to the 0.92 release notes
- IanManske created Release notes for
0.92.1, cleaned up 0.92.0 release notes, edited release notes for 0.92.0, updated workflow actions, and created Release notes for
0.92
- tommorris made a stylistic fix in loading_data.md NUON section
- b-van-b updated http.md
- github-actions[bot] compressed Images
- kubouch fixed minor version 0.92.0, filled in Hall of Fame; added
debug profileto new commands, and added debugger note
- sholderbach created stefan release note
- texastoland added category backlinks
Nu_Scripts
- kubouch added nu-plugin-test-support to release script
- sholderbach bumped version in the python plugin example as well
- cptpiepmatz added
from env
- csc530 added op (1password cli) completions
- fj0r created utils of history with sqlite
reedline
- sholderbach bumped version for
0.31.0release