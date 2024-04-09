This week in Nushell #242
Nushell
- ayax79 made lots of dataframe improvements: moved dataframes support to a plugin (this is huge!), ensured that two columns named 'index' don't exist when converting a DataFrame to a nu value, added a short flag -c to
polars append, handled relative paths correctly on polars
to-(parquet|jsonl|arrow|etc), displayed span information, creation time, and size with
polars ls, and showed full help when running the
polarscommand
- devyn switched the CI to use macOS-13 instead of macOS-latest, due to failures, added a
GetSpanContentsengine call, isolated tests from user config, and added a
--no-newlineoption to
nu
- fdncred bumped Nushell to latest reedline, introduced better logging for the
shell_integrationsetting, and aimed to be a bit more precise with REPL logging
- sholderbach fixed up plugin CI for macOS, bumped version to
0.92.3, bumped our Rust version to stable, and updated MSRV following
rust-toolchain.toml
- IanManske updated
killto return a single value instead of a stream, did a
droprefactor, refactored
firstand
last, mentioned
echohelp text, and renamed
IoStreamto
OutDest
- amtoine fixed
std log
- WindSoilder forced
timeitto not capture stdout, and made
lsand
dusupport rest parameters
- singh-priyank fixed a bug with negative file sizes for
into filesize
- oornaque fixed typo in help stor import
- texastoland lexed whitespace in input-output types, and ensured
currently_parsed_cwdis set for config files
Documentation
- devyn posted release notes for 0.92.2
- intellild provided an ssh agent workaround for keychain
- kubouch updated the 2024-04-09-art-contest-summary and added an art contest showcase blog
- github-actions[bot] compressed images
- sophiajt fixed deadnames and updated contact info
Nu_Scripts
- Zuruuh added composer completions
- MilesCranmer fixed: prefix conda commands with
conda, and fixed non-exported completions
- ehdevries panache-git: stopped printing stderr from Git commands
- csc530 added missing scoop completions, and added windows compatibility for command not found hook