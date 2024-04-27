This week in Nushell #244
Nushell
- devyn fixed inconsistent print behavior, added a bit more delay before
pscalls in plugin persistence tests, added plugin error propagation on write/flush, introduced Msgpack commands, further improved messages related to error propagation on plugin calls, accepted filenames in other plugin management commands, renamed plugin cache file to plugin registry file, fixed (and tested) a deadlock that can happen while waiting for protocol info, fixed error message propagation on plugin call failure, added
ErrSpanextension trait for
Result, updated
toolkit register pluginsto
toolkit add plugins, made
stress_internalsexit(1) on IO error, deprecated
registerand added
plugin use, and overhauled the plugin cache file with a new msgpack+brotli format.
- IanManske fixed an
into bitsexample, added a deprecation warning to
describe --collect-lazyrecords, fixed
eachsignature, removed deprecated flags on
run-external, removed deprecated flags on
commandline, deprecated lazy records, made exit code available in
catchblock, improved the "input and output are the same file" error text, shrunk the size of
Expr, cleaned up
nu-cmd-lang, made the same file error more likely to appear, removed the
Value::Blockcase, and refactored using
ClosureEvaltypes.
- hustcer upgraded CI to fix macOS arm64 build errors.
- merelymyself made
gridthrow an error when not enough columns are provided.
- WindSoilder avoided panic when piping a variable to a custom command which has recursive calls.
- KAAtheWiseGit fixed example wording in
seq date.
- fdncred updated to the latest reedline twice (1, 2)
- stormasm bumped reedline.
- amtoine fixed a typo in the documentation of
nuon::ToStyle.
- sholderbach updated
ratatuito deduplicate
synin build and did a small refactor in
cal.
- maxim-uvarov added search_term "str extract" to
parsecommand.
- ayax79 added commands for working with the plugin cache.
Extension
Documentation
- isti115 updated docs for commands from
nu-std/std/dirs.nuand provided a fixup for it.
- IanManske fixed broken links and updated docs for 0.92.0 (file, pipes, and io).
Nu_Scripts
- zhangymPerson added a git worktree command.
- godrja made Winget custom completions fixes.
- sholderbach added
nu_plugin_polarsas a crate to release.