This week in Nushell #245
Nushell
- sholderbach updated
interprocessto 2.0.1, specified the required minimum
chronoversion, pinned
base64to the fixed patch version, updated PLATFORM_SUPPORT regarding feature flags, avoided taking unnecessary ownership of intermediates, fixed
clippy::wrong_self_conventionin polars plugin, fixed new clippy lints, eliminated dead code in
nu-explore, and updated the bundled readme in release archives.
- YizhePKU fixed PWD not pointing to root paths, changed environment variables to be case-preserving, made path expansion no longer remove trailing slashes, and migrated to a new PWD API.
- devyn fixed trailing slash in PWD set by
cd, upgraded to interprocess 2.0.0, flushed on every plugin
Datamessage, added
toolkit release-pkg windowsfor Windows release pkg builds, fixed Windows Terminal profile installation, bumped version to
0.93.1, bumped version to
0.93.0, bumped
reedlineto
0.32.0, fixed missing local socket feature, and made
bytes buildaccept integer values as individual bytes.
- ExaltedBagel enabled columns with spaces for into_sqlite by adding quotes to column names.
- IanManske bumped
base64to 0.22.1, refactored flattening to reduce intermediate allocations, fixed a typo, removed some macros, added
fsfeature to
nixdependency, removed lazy records, and provided a
ListStreamtouchup.
- szepeviktor minimized future false positive typos.
- rgwood made some changes to
explore: adopted
anyhow, supported
CustomValue, removed help system.
- hustcer upgraded Nu to v0.93.0 for nightly and release workflow.
- fdncred changed wix install method from perMachine to perUser, fixed a rust-analyzer warning, restored
query web --as-tableto working order, and overhauled shell_integration to enable individual control over ansi escape sequences, and added raw-string literal support.
- maxim-uvarov added more tests to the
polarsplugin.
- amtoine added support for cell-paths to NUON and improved NUON documentation.
- FilipAndersson245 initiated Tango migration.
- lavafroth fixed a bug to prevent relative directory traversal from crashing.
- merelymyself prevented
eachfrom swallowing errors when
eval_blockreturns a
ListStream.
- rtpg reported errors that occur on file operations in ls.
Documentation
- woosaaahh corrected a wrong result in an example from 'lang-guide'.
- hustcer fixed make_docs.nu for Nu v0.93.0, upgraded lefthook, shiki, and vuepress plugins, and refreshed command docs for Nu v0.93.
- UmeSiyah fixed username in sys_get_nested_example.sh.
- devyn warned about Windows Installer on the 0.93.0 release notes, fixed a broken link to plugin protocol reference, clarified that
plugin useis not needed in the config file, provided release notes for 0.93.0, and documented the plugin management overhaul - new commands and new file format, along with documentation for other features.
- mandarvaze corrected a minor typo in background_task.md.
- fdncred wrote the 30k star blog post.
- YizhePKU explained that $env is case-insensitive.
- IanManske nearly finished 0.93.0 release notes and edited
0.93.0release notes.
- ayax79 provided release notes for Polars plugin and dataframes deprecation.
- tesujimath added a reference to Nu Plugin Tracer in the Nushell Book.
Nu_Scripts
- IanManske updated the release script.
- dam4rus removed deprecated --redirect-stdout in git branch cleanup.
- rayanamal updated the README.md for background tasks.
- kubouch fixed the link for creating release note PR.