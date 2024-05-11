This week in Nushell #246
Nushell
- IanManske fixed pipe redirection into
complete, fixed raw strings as external arguments, fixed syntax highlighting for
not, fixed/simplified cwd in benchmarks, refactored message printing in
rm, fixed list spread syntax highlighting, refactored
parsecommand, added
sys userscommand, passed
Stackref to
Completer::fetch, refactored the CLI code, refactored
describe, refactored flattening to reduce intermediate allocations, added
syssubcommands, and touched up
ListStream.
- ayax79 refactored dataframes to be much more lazy about evaluation.
- YizhePKU implemented PWD recovery, and migrated to a new PWD API (part 2).
- fdncred cleaned up osc calls for shell_integration.
- devyn made the warning message clearer when running a plugin exe directly.
- sholderbach shrunk
Valueby boxing
Range/
Closure, and added SOPs for dealing with adding deps/crates.
- WindSoilder allowed raw strings to be used inside subexpression, list, and closure, and allowed
lsto work inside dir with [] brackets.
- cablehead added an echo command to nu_plugin_example.
- amtoine improved NUON documentation.
- FilipAndersson245 migrated to the Tango benchmarking framework.
Documentation
- hustcer added docs for polars related commands, and fixed make_docs.nu for Nu v0.93.0.
- maxim-uvarov made corrections to
Operators precedencechapter, and updated the Dataframe chapter.
- ajhall fixed a typo in C#/PowerShell examples.
- woosaaahh fixed a wrong result in an example from 'lang-guide'.
- justbispo fixed Keychain instructions in ssh_agent.md.
Nu_Scripts
- undefined-ux added adb&fastboot completions.
- maxim-uvarov used
typosfor corrections.
- CarrotManMatt improved
custom-menusdocs.