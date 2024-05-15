A frequently asked question is, "What bashims does Nushell support?". Frequently these questions revolve around bang bang functionality.

A bashism is a command, operator, or syntax in the repl that most people associate with bash.

In reedline we support these bashisms.

!! - Repeat the last command. !n - Repeat the nth command from your nushell history. !-n - Repeat the nth command from your last history entry. !$ - Get the last spatially separated token from the last command in your history. !term - Repeat the last command match a strings beginning.

In nushell when you type a bang command, it performs that functionality and places the result in the nushell command line buffer in the repl. It does not execute it.