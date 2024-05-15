Bashisms
A frequently asked question is, "What bashims does Nushell support?". Frequently these questions revolve around bang bang functionality.
What is a bashism
A bashism is a command, operator, or syntax in the repl that most people associate with bash.
What bashisms does Nushell support?
Bang Bang syntax
In reedline we support these bashisms.
!!- Repeat the last command.
!n- Repeat the nth command from your nushell history.
!-n- Repeat the nth command from your last history entry.
!$- Get the last spatially separated token from the last command in your history.
!term- Repeat the last command match a strings beginning.
How to invoke bang bang syntax
In nushell when you type a bang command, it performs that functionality and places the result in the nushell command line buffer in the repl. It does not execute it.