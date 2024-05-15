This week in Nushell #247
Nushell
- IanManske made a huge internal change, replacing
ExternalStreamwith a new
ByteStreamtype (1, 2, 3). Also lots of other improvements: removed usages of
Call::positional_nth, fixed a
charpanic, removed stack debug assert, preserved metadata in more places, fixed a
syspanic, updated the PR template, fixed custom converters with
save, and added
Spanmerging functions.
- devyn excluded polars from ensure_plugins_built() for performance reasons, fixed the way the output of
tableis printed in
print(), and modified
collectto not require a closure.
- WindSoilder allowed defining
itas a variable inside closures, enabled passing float values to custom commands, and improved messages for incomplete string errors.
- francesco-gaglione merged tests to produce a single binary.
- fdncred synced up with reedline changes and made it clearer what is being loaded with --log-level info.
- ayax79 fixed syntax shape requirements for --quantiles option for polars summary and allowed custom value operations to work on eager and lazy dataframes interchangeably.
- NotTheDr01ds fixed a small error in the help examples for the get command, improved help for
each while, added search terms for the
compactcommand, and added an example and search term for 'repeat' to the
fillcommand.
- cablehead added a passing test for interactivity on slow pipelines.
- ExaltedBagel fixed a panic when exploring an empty dictionary and fixed improperly escaped strings in
stor insert.
- cptpiepmatz added
Stack::stdout_fileand
Stack::stderr_fileto capture stdout/-err of external commands.
Documentation
- suimong changed usages of
$nu.scopeto the
scopecommand.
- abusch updated 2024-05-15-top-nushell-hacks.md.
- NotTheDr01ds refactored the language guide.
- fdncred authored a bashism blog entry and compiled the top 5 nushell hacks.
- github-actions[bot] compressed images.
- shenjiangqiu noted that users should use ...$spans instead of $spans in carapace completer.
- volcaxiao [fixed]: corrected syntax error in zh-CN/README.md #1395.
- finnala fixed a Russian link in the configuration file.
Nu_Scripts
- CarrotManMatt added more detailed poetry completions.
- 39555 ported root
before_v0.60/*.nuscripts (issue #221), ported
before_v0.60/coloringfolder (issue #221), ported
before_v0.60/funfolder (issue #221), ported
before_v0.60/cool_onelinersfolder, and ported
before_v0.60/make_releasefolder.
reedline
- fdncred fixed some new clippy warnings.