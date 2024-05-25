This week in Nushell #248
Nushell
- YizhePKU rewrote
run_external.rsand removed
std::env::set_current_dir()call from
EngineState::merge_env().
- IanManske allowed byte streams with unknown type to be compatible with binary, stopped propagating glob creation error for external args, used
cwdin
grid, removed list support in
with-env, took owned
Readand
Write, made
get_full_helptake
&dyn Command, cleared environment for child
Commands, and removed the dataframes crate and feature.
- devyn made
from json --objectsstreaming, updated mimalloc to 0.1.42, implemented streaming I/O for CSV and TSV commands, added string/binary type color to
ByteStream, and added support for the
pscommand on FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD.
- fdncred made the polars plugin use mimalloc and added
math minand
math maxto the
benchcommand.
- WindSoilder fixed
std help, added some completion tests, and fixed range semantic in detect_columns, str substring, str index-of.
- rgwood did a bunch of refactoring+simplification for
explore: 1, 2, 3.
- kubouch fixed a wrong column name and made small improvements to
debug profile.
- NotTheDr01ds added a completer for std help.
- sholderbach removed unused dependencies.
Documentation
- jaudiger resolved a few typos, updated export alias in overlays.md, and corrected the link pointing to the command reduce.
Nu_Scripts
- 39555 ported
before_v0.60/progress_bar,
before_v0.60/weather,
before_v0.60/webscrappingand ported
before_v0.60/math,
before_v0.60/parsing,
before_v0.60/git.
- bobhy fixed regressions noted in 0.93.1 from 0.83:.
- OJarrisonn added
bendcompletions.
- ptazithos completed runnables(bin & scripts) for yarn.
- nekowinston adjusted for nushell
commandlinesyntax deprecation.
- WindSoilder updated conda.nu to use (sys host) instead of (sys).host.