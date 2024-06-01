This week in Nushell #249
Nushell
- IanManske disallowed more characters in arguments for Windows internal
cmdcommands, restored
path typebehavior, disabled a reedline patch for 0.94.0, and fixed a panic when redirecting nothing
- WindSoilder fixed
doclosures with required, options, and rest args
- devyn restored tilde expansion on external command names, and bumped the version to
0.94.1
- fdncred fixed a bug in OSC9;9 execution
- kubouch bumped the version to 0.94.0
- YizhePKU fixed
touch --referenceusing PWD from the environment, and fixed
path typeusing PWD from the environment
Extension
Documentation
- Kissaki created Fix link references in translated books, and Change inline code to code blocks, and Update cheat_sheet.md, and Fix configuration cell-path link reference, and Fix text typo in 0.94.0 release post
- IanManske created Edit 0.94.0 release notes for
parse, and Add release note for changes to
parse, and Fix typo in 0.94.0 release notes, and Edit 0.94.0 release notes, and Edit 0.94.0 release notes, and Update docs for
sysdeprecation in 0.94.0
- devyn created Release notes for
0.94.1, and Add some release notes targeted at plugin developers, and Plugin protocol reference updates for 0.94.0, and Release notes for
0.94.0
- hustcer created Refresh command docs for Nu v0.94
- maxim-uvarov created Dataframes chapter update to reflect the latest changes
- veeven created Delete wrong vi motion command
d
- NotTheDr01ds created Initial
$inlanguage reference
Nu_Scripts
- maxim-uvarov created improve
std benchand add
significant-digits
- ddanier created Support whitespace before target name for make completions
- IanManske created Remove
nu-cmd-dataframefrom release script, and Edit release notes template
- OJarrisonn created feat:
git clonecompletions, and feat: add
./gradlewcompletions
- laisnuto created Add git coommit completions
- 39555 created Port
before_v0.60/with_externalsand cleanup , and Port
before_v0.60/config_management
before_v0.60/language
before_v0.60/prompt
before_v0.60/tests, and Port
before_v0.60/stdlib_candidate, and Port
before v0.60/virtual_environments, and Port
before_v0.60/data_extraction
before_v0.60/examples
before_v0.60/duplicates, and Port
before_v0.60/fuzzy,
before_v0.60/ls-modsand
before_v0.60/nu_101
- Schweber created modules/nix: init activation-script