Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.94.2 of Nu. This is a patch release to fix issues introduced by 0.94.0 and 0.94.1, namely backslash expansions of external commands and paths handling in globs.

Nu 0.94.2 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

This patch release contains two fixes:

After the last release, external commands on Windows would incorrectly interpret backslashes in their path as escape sequences despite being unquoted, for example:

alias curl = c:\msys64\clangarm64\bin\curl.exe ───────────────┬────────────── ╰── unrecognized escape after '\' in string

This is now fixed by #13027 and externals should work correctly.

#13028 fixes a bug when an unquoted tilde wasn't expanded properly to the home directory when being a subject of globbing.

Currently, we have one more known regression after 0.94.0, where attempting to run a PowerShell script on Windows using .\script.ps1 would result in an error instead of opening an editor with the said file or running the script. We are still looking into this one, but it seems more tricky to resolve, so we decided to release at least the above two bugfixes.