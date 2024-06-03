Nushell 0.94.2
Today, we're releasing version 0.94.2 of Nu. This is a patch release to fix issues introduced by 0.94.0 and 0.94.1, namely backslash expansions of external commands and paths handling in globs.
Where to get it
Nu 0.94.2 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Highlights and themes of this release [toc]
This patch release contains two fixes:
Fix external command name parsing with backslashes [toc]
After the last release, external commands on Windows would incorrectly interpret backslashes in their path as escape sequences despite being unquoted, for example:
alias curl = c:\msys64\clangarm64\bin\curl.exe
╰── unrecognized escape after '\' in string
This is now fixed by #13027 and externals should work correctly.
Preserving absolute paths when expanding globs [toc]
#13028 fixes a bug when an unquoted tilde wasn't expanded properly to the home directory when being a subject of globbing.
Known Bug #13020 [toc]
Currently, we have one more known regression after 0.94.0, where attempting to run a PowerShell script on Windows using
.\script.ps1 would result in an error instead of opening an editor with the said file or running the script. We are still looking into this one, but it seems more tricky to resolve, so we decided to release at least the above two bugfixes.
The workaround for this problem is to spawn the file with PowerShell manually, such as
pwsh -f script.ps1 or
powershell.exe -f script.ps1.