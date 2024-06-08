This week in Nushell #250
Nushell
- kubouch initiated Span ID Refactor - Step 1 and fixed a test failure when running tests with nextest.
- WindSoilder removed inner quotes once Nushell gets
=sign in
run_external, used pathdiff::diff_path to handle relative paths in
run_external.rs, and bumped version to 0.94.3.
- sholderbach grouped
polarscrate updates in dependabot, and moved
format dateto
Category::Strings.
- devyn added options for filtering the log output from
nu, increased default compression level in msgpackz, fixed
run_external::expand_glob()to return PWD-relative paths, fixed external command name parsing with backslashes, and added tests, and bumped version to
0.94.2.
- rgwood overhauled
exploreconfig, fixed
explorepanic on empty lists, made LS_COLORS functionality faster in
explore, especially on Windows, and refactored
explorecursor code.
- ayax79 upgraded to polars 0.40, fixed a couple of incorrect error messages, and allowed int values to be converted into floats.
- stormasm reduced log tracing in nu-cli.
- abusch made
query xmlreturn nodes in document order, and tried to preserve the ordering of elements in from toml.
- JoaoFidalgo1403 allowed stor insert and stor update to accept pipeline input.
- Decodetalkers fixed a coredump without any messages.
- NotTheDr01ds corrected an erroneous example in the 'touch' help, and updated
cd/
def --envexamples.
- Embers-of-the-Fire made string related commands parse-time evaluatable.
- KAAtheWiseGit used native toml datetime type in
to toml.
- amtoine completed the type of
--error-labelin
std assertcommands.
- IanManske fixed display formatting for command type in
help commands.
- roaldarbol created
CITATION.cff.
- hqsz supported plus sign for "into filesize".
- ymcx fixed the colors when completing using a relative path.
Documentation
- hustcer added common tools dir.
- maxim-uvarov updated
dataframeschapter table with
commands.
- kubouch added 0.94.2 patch notes.
- tesujimath added reference to bash-env to cookbook.
- ZennoZenith fixed a broken link pointing to localhost.
- Kissaki improved translation overview text for #261, and fixed module env usage tip.
- amtoine updated testing doc.
Nu_Scripts
- maxim-uvarov proposed an improvement to
std bench, simplified the
std benchimprovement candidate, and offered a hotfix for
significant-digitsto not error if the input was 0, and updated
significant-digitsto not use string conversions.
- neur1n resolved several issues in nu_conda and nu_msvs.
- OJarrisonn updated rustup completions to use the new rustup help page style, and added
ezacompletions.
- fdncred reverted "Add git coommit completions", and originally added git commit completions then reverted.
- th-duvanel added docker completions.
- laisnuto completed git pull.
- zhangymPerson added docker aliases.