This week in Nushell #251
Nushell
- kubouch fixed deltas not being merged when evaluating menus, extended functionality of tango benchmark helpers, and refactored Span ID (Step 2): Use SpanId of expressions in some places.
- zhiburt improved performance of
explore.
- fdncred updated uutils crates, and added
$nu.data-dirfor completions and
$nu.cache-dirfor other uses.
- IanManske made the
which-supportfeature non-optional, removed the deprecated
--notflag on
str contains, removed old
syscommand behavior, and made changes to how
path typehandles errors and missing files.
- NotTheDr01ds expanded tables in help examples in std, added search terms to
if, fixed help for
banner, fixed multiple issues with
def --wrappedhelp example, and deprecated
--numberedfrom
for.
- ayax79 allowed the addition of an index column to be optional for dataframes, and fixed the use of right-hand expressions in dataframe operations.
- hqsz fixed wrong casting with
into filesize.
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds created a cookbook - new section on handling keypress loops using
input listen, and linked from 'TiN -> Immutable Variables' to Variables chapter to reduce redundancy.
- gar1t replaced
exitwith
dexitfor popd analog.
- kubouch added C toolchain to Ubuntu install instructions.
- amtoine removed feature from front matter and commands page.
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred updated the nu_msvs module.
- laisnuto fixed an alert in kw completions.
- OJarrisonn added completions for
kw.