Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.95.0 of Nu. This release adds external command parsing improvements, plugin version reporting, parse-time evaluation for many more string commands, constants for cache and data directories, and many bug fixes!

Nu 0.95.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

A lot of the quirks of external command parsing have been cleaned up in #13089, with most of the actual string handling work being moved into nu-parser itself. Previously, the parser was doing some very special things to create expressions in a way that run-external would then finish parsing in order to handle quotes in external options, globs, tilde expansion, etc., but this was error prone and did not have great test coverage.

Resolving this made it easier to find some of the edge cases that were not being handled, as well as making some syntax behave in a way that feels more consistent with the rest of Nushell:

Bare word interpolation works for external command options, and otherwise embedded in other strings: ^ echo -- foo = ( 2 + 2 ) # prints --foo=4 ^ echo - foo =$"(2 + 2)" # prints -foo=4 ^ echo foo="(2 + 2)" # prints (no interpolation!) foo=(2 + 2) ^ echo foo ,( 2 + 2 ), bar # prints foo,4,bar

Bare word interpolation expands for external command head/args: let name = "exa" ~/.cargo/bin/ ( $name ) # this works, and expands the tilde ^ $"~/.cargo/bin/( $name )" # this doesn't expand the tilde ^ echo ~/ ( $name ) /* # this glob is expanded ^ echo $"~/( $name )/*" # this isn't expanded

Ndots are now supported for the head/args of an external command ( ^.../foo works, expanding to ^../../foo ) Because our ndots handling requires path normalization, it is disabled for bare arguments that don't contain at least three consecutive dots, and for arguments that contain the string :// as that is likely to be a URL.

Glob values are now supported for head/args of an external command, and expanded appropriately: ^ ( "~/.cargo/bin/exa" | into glob ) # the tilde is expanded ^ echo ( "*.txt" | into glob ) # this glob is expanded

Breaking change See a full overview of the breaking changes

Plugins can now report their own version to Nushell, and have it displayed in plugin list and version . This can help users understand exactly which plugin version they have active in their shell.

This is a breaking change for the Rust API, as implementing it on the Plugin trait is now required. We recommend the following implementation, which will take the plugin version directly from the cargo package metadata:

fn version (& self ) -> String { env! ( "CARGO_PKG_VERSION" ). into () }

If not using the Rust plugin API, you need to implement the new Metadata call. Providing a version is optional, but highly recommended.

To standardize the locations for user-level items such as completions, the constant $nu.data-dir has been introduced in #13122. The default value of NU_LIB_DIRS will now be:

$env .NU_LIB_DIRS = [ ( $nu .default-config-dir | path join 'scripts' ) # add <nushell-config-dir>/scripts ( $nu .data-dir | path join 'completions' ) # default home for nushell completions ]

If the $XDG_DATA_HOME environment variable is present when nushell is launched, and it is a valid path, then the data directory will $XDG_DATA_HOME/nushell . Otherwise, the location of the data directory will vary based on the operating system:

Platform Value Example Linux $HOME/.local/share/nushell /home/alice/.local/share/nushell macOS $HOME/Library/Application Support/nushell /home/alice/Library/Application Support/nushell Windows {FOLDERID_RoamingAppData}

ushell C:\Users\Alice\AppData\Roaming

ushell

Additionally, the constant $nu.cache-dir has been added for future use. Like the data directory, if the $XDG_CACHE_HOME variable is present and valid, then the location of the cache directory will be $XDG_CACHE_HOME/nushell . Otherwise, the location of the cache directory will vary based on the operating system:

Platform Value Example Linux $HOME/.cache/nushell /home/alice/.cache/nushell macOS $HOME/Library/Caches/nushell /home/alice/Library/Caches/nushell Windows {FOLDERID_LocalAppData}

ushell C:\Users\Alice\AppData\Local

ushell

New constants for system-level items such as $nu.vendor-autoload-dirs will be introduced in future releases.

author title PR @NotTheDr01ds Suppress column index for default cal output #13188 @NotTheDr01ds Fixed generate command signature #13200 @ayax79 Use polars default infer schema amount of 100 rows instead of scanning entire CSV/json lines files #13193 @zhiburt nu-explore: Add vertical lines && fix index/transpose issue #13147 @devyn fix nu-system build on arm64 FreeBSD #13196 @NotTheDr01ds Do example #13190 @ayax79 Added the ability to turn on performance debugging through and env var for the polars plugin #13191 @ayax79 Added the ability to open json lines dataframes with polars lazy json lines reader. #13167 @NotTheDr01ds Table help rendering #13182 @fdncred update try command's help #13173 @weirdan Update sys users signature #13172 @WindSoilder Improves commands that support range input #13113 @NotTheDr01ds Return an empty list when no std help --find results are found #13160 @NotTheDr01ds Expand tables in help examples in std #13146 @NotTheDr01ds Added search terms to if #13145 @zhiburt Improve performance of explore - 1 #13116 @NotTheDr01ds Fixed help for banner #13138 @IanManske Remove deprecated --not flag on str contains #13124 @fdncred update uutils crates #13130 @NotTheDr01ds Fix multiple issues with def --wrapped help example #13123 @IanManske path type error and not found changes #13007 @IanManske Remove old sys command behavior #13114 @NotTheDr01ds Deprecate --numbered from for #13112 @ayax79 Allow the addition of an index column to be optional #13097 @ayax79 Fix the use of right hand expressions in operations #13096 @NotTheDr01ds Fixes #13093 - Erroneous example in 'touch' help #13095 @IanManske Fix display formatting for command type in help commands #12996 @KAAtheWiseGit Use native toml datetime type in to toml #13018 @sholderbach Move format date to Category::Strings #13083 @rgwood Overhaul explore config #13075 @rgwood Fix explore panic on empty lists #13074 @ayax79 Upgrade to polars 0.40 #13069 @NotTheDr01ds cd / def --env examples #13068 @ayax79 Allow int values to be converted into floats. #13025 @abusch Make query xml return nodes in document order #13047 @abusch Try to preserve the ordering of elements in from toml #13045 @hqsz support plus sign for "into filesize" #12974 @rgwood Make LS_COLORS functionality faster in explore , especially on Windows #12984 @IanManske Disallow more characters in arguments for internal cmd commands #13009 @WindSoilder fix do closure with both required, options, and rest args #13002

After #13007, if the input path to path type is determined to not exist, path type will now return null instead of an empty string. In most cases, this should not require you to change your scripts. E.g., ("some/path" | path type) == dir will still work as intended.

However, if the input path type was not able to be determined, path type will now create an error instead of silently returning an empty string. For example, invalid permissions for a path will now report an error:

> '/root/test' | path type Error : nu::shell::io_error × I /O error ╭─ [ entry #1:1:1] 1 │ '/root/test' | path type · ──────┬───── · ╰── Permission denied ( os error 13 ) ╰────

Thanks to @KAAtheWiseGit in #13018, to toml will now output nushell date values as toml date values instead of as toml strings.

In the last release, changes were made to the type column for scope commands and which . However, the command_type column for help commands was missed, and this release makes its output/formatting consistent with the other two commands. In particular, builtin will now be reported as built-in (#12996).

#13124 removes the --not flag on str contains . This flag was deprecated in the last release. You can check the previous release notes for migration examples.

Last release deprecated the sys command in favor of new subcommands. In this release, the deprecated output of sys has been removed, and sys will now only report the available subcommands (#13114).

run-external now works more like any other command, without expecting a special call convention for its args:

> run-external echo "'foo'" # 0.94: foo # 0.95: 'foo' > run-external echo "*.txt" # 0.94: (glob is expanded) # 0.95: *.txt

This argument handling is now implemented in the parser instead. See the previous section for more information on these changes.

Thanks to @NotTheDr01ds in #13112, the obscure --numbered flag on for has been deprecated. Instead, please use the enumerate command.

for x in ([ bob fred ] | enumerate ) { print $'( $x.index ) is ( $x.item )' }

Thanks to @Embers-of-the-Fire in #13032, many more string-related commands can now be run during parse-time (i.e., used with const ). This includes:

str trim

str contains

str distance

str ends-with

str expand

str index-of

str join

str replace

str reverse

str starts-with

str stats

str substring

str capitalize

str downcase

str upcase

split chars

split column

split list

split row

split words

format date

format duration

format filesize

parse

detect columns

encode

decode

In #13113, str substring and bytes at were changed so that they no longer error if the end range index is greater than the start range index. Instead, an empty string or binary value will be returned. For example, this can happen if the end index is negative:

"aaa" | str substring 2 .. -3

Thanks to @abusch in #13045, from toml will now preserve the order of keys/entries as they appear in the input.

Thanks to @hqsz in #12974, into filesize can now parse (more) strings that start with a plus sign. In #13110, they also fixed a bug caused by integer casting.

Thanks to @weirdan in #13172, the signature of sys users has been fixed. It used to say that a record would be returned, but sys users actually returns a table.

#13074 fixes a bug where explore would panic on an empty list.

author title PR @NotTheDr01ds Suppress column index for default cal output #13188 @IanManske Remove deprecated --not flag on str contains #13124 @IanManske path type error and not found changes #13007 @IanManske Remove old sys command behavior #13114 @NotTheDr01ds Deprecate --numbered from for #13112 @kubouch Span ID Refactor (Step 2): Use SpanId of expressions in some places #13102 @IanManske Fix display formatting for command type in help commands #12996 @KAAtheWiseGit Use native toml datetime type in to toml #13018

The Plugin trait now has a required method fn version(&self) -> String . The following implementation should suffice in most cases: fn version (& self ) -> String { env! ( "CARGO_PKG_VERSION" ). into () }

trait now has a required method . The following implementation should suffice in most cases: A new derive macro has been added (#13031) for FromValue and IntoValue conversion traits to make serialization to and from Nushell values easier. The API design is similar to serde-derive . We expect this to make certain kinds of plugins much easier to develop! Many thanks to @cptpiepmatz.

The plugin protocol has a new required call, Metadata , which is currently used to report version information on registration, but may be used for other plugin metadata in the future. The intention is that all fields are optional, and version is currently optional. This means that although the Rust API requires a version to be reported, it is perfectly allowed (but not recommended) for a plugin to not report a version.

Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and improve documentation 🙏

