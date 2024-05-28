Nushell 0.95.0
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.95.0 of Nu. This release adds external command parsing improvements, plugin version reporting, parse-time evaluation for many more string commands, constants for cache and data directories, and many bug fixes!
Where to get it
Nu 0.95.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
- Highlights and themes of this release
- Changes to commands
- All breaking changes
- Hall of fame
- Full changelog
Highlights and themes of this release
External command parsing improvements
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
A lot of the quirks of external command parsing have been cleaned up in #13089, with most of the actual string handling work being moved into
nu-parser itself. Previously, the parser was doing some very special things to create expressions in a way that
run-external would then finish parsing in order to handle quotes in external options, globs, tilde expansion, etc., but this was error prone and did not have great test coverage.
Resolving this made it easier to find some of the edge cases that were not being handled, as well as making some syntax behave in a way that feels more consistent with the rest of Nushell:
Bare word interpolation works for external command options, and otherwise embedded in other strings:
^echo --foo=(2 + 2) # prints --foo=4 ^echo -foo=$"(2 + 2)" # prints -foo=4 ^echo foo="(2 + 2)" # prints (no interpolation!) foo=(2 + 2) ^echo foo,(2 + 2),bar # prints foo,4,bar
Bare word interpolation expands for external command head/args:
let name = "exa" ~/.cargo/bin/($name) # this works, and expands the tilde ^$"~/.cargo/bin/($name)" # this doesn't expand the tilde ^echo ~/($name)/* # this glob is expanded ^echo $"~/($name)/*" # this isn't expanded
Ndots are now supported for the head/args of an external command (
^.../fooworks, expanding to
^../../foo)
- Because our ndots handling requires path normalization, it is disabled for bare arguments that don't contain at least three consecutive dots, and for arguments that contain the string
://as that is likely to be a URL.
- Because our ndots handling requires path normalization, it is disabled for bare arguments that don't contain at least three consecutive dots, and for arguments that contain the string
Glob values are now supported for head/args of an external command, and expanded appropriately:
^("~/.cargo/bin/exa" | into glob) # the tilde is expanded ^echo ("*.txt" | into glob) # this glob is expanded
Plugin version reporting
Breaking change
See a full overview of the breaking changes
Plugins can now report their own version to Nushell, and have it displayed in
plugin list and
version. This can help users understand exactly which plugin version they have active in their shell.
This is a breaking change for the Rust API, as implementing it on the
Plugin trait is now required. We recommend the following implementation, which will take the plugin version directly from the cargo package metadata:
fn version(&self) -> String {
env!("CARGO_PKG_VERSION").into()
}
If not using the Rust plugin API, you need to implement the new
Metadata call. Providing a version is optional, but highly recommended.
New
$nu.data-dir and
$nu.cache-dir Constants
To standardize the locations for user-level items such as completions, the constant
$nu.data-dir has been introduced in #13122. The default value of
NU_LIB_DIRS will now be:
$env.NU_LIB_DIRS = [
($nu.default-config-dir | path join 'scripts') # add <nushell-config-dir>/scripts
($nu.data-dir | path join 'completions') # default home for nushell completions
]
Data Directory Locations
If the
$XDG_DATA_HOME environment variable is present when nushell is launched, and it is a valid path, then the data directory will
$XDG_DATA_HOME/nushell. Otherwise, the location of the data directory will vary based on the operating system:
|Platform
|Value
|Example
|Linux
$HOME/.local/share/nushell
/home/alice/.local/share/nushell
|macOS
$HOME/Library/Application Support/nushell
/home/alice/Library/Application Support/nushell
|Windows
{FOLDERID_RoamingAppData}\nushell
C:\Users\Alice\AppData\Roaming\nushell
Cache Directory Locations
Additionally, the constant
$nu.cache-dir has been added for future use. Like the data directory, if the
$XDG_CACHE_HOME variable is present and valid, then the location of the cache directory will be
$XDG_CACHE_HOME/nushell. Otherwise, the location of the cache directory will vary based on the operating system:
|Platform
|Value
|Example
|Linux
$HOME/.cache/nushell
/home/alice/.cache/nushell
|macOS
$HOME/Library/Caches/nushell
/home/alice/Library/Caches/nushell
|Windows
{FOLDERID_LocalAppData}\nushell
C:\Users\Alice\AppData\Local\nushell
New constants for system-level items such as
$nu.vendor-autoload-dirs will be introduced in future releases.
Changes to commands
|author
|title
|PR
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Suppress column index for default
cal output
|#13188
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fixed
generate command signature
|#13200
|@ayax79
|Use polars default infer schema amount of 100 rows instead of scanning entire CSV/json lines files
|#13193
|@zhiburt
|nu-explore: Add vertical lines && fix index/transpose issue
|#13147
|@devyn
|fix nu-system build on arm64 FreeBSD
|#13196
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Do example
|#13190
|@ayax79
|Added the ability to turn on performance debugging through and env var for the polars plugin
|#13191
|@ayax79
|Added the ability to open json lines dataframes with polars lazy json lines reader.
|#13167
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Table help rendering
|#13182
|@fdncred
|update try command's help
|#13173
|@weirdan
|Update
sys users signature
|#13172
|@WindSoilder
|Improves commands that support range input
|#13113
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Return an empty list when no
std help --find results are found
|#13160
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Expand tables in help examples in std
|#13146
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Added search terms to
if
|#13145
|@zhiburt
|Improve performance of
explore - 1
|#13116
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fixed help for
banner
|#13138
|@IanManske
|Remove deprecated
--not flag on
str contains
|#13124
|@fdncred
|update uutils crates
|#13130
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fix multiple issues with
def --wrapped help example
|#13123
|@IanManske
path type error and not found changes
|#13007
|@IanManske
|Remove old
sys command behavior
|#13114
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Deprecate
--numbered from
for
|#13112
|@ayax79
|Allow the addition of an index column to be optional
|#13097
|@ayax79
|Fix the use of right hand expressions in operations
|#13096
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fixes #13093 - Erroneous example in 'touch' help
|#13095
|@IanManske
|Fix display formatting for command type in
help commands
|#12996
|@KAAtheWiseGit
|Use native toml datetime type in
to toml
|#13018
|@sholderbach
|Move
format date to
Category::Strings
|#13083
|@rgwood
|Overhaul
explore config
|#13075
|@rgwood
|Fix
explore panic on empty lists
|#13074
|@ayax79
|Upgrade to polars 0.40
|#13069
|@NotTheDr01ds
cd/
def --env examples
|#13068
|@ayax79
|Allow int values to be converted into floats.
|#13025
|@abusch
|Make
query xml return nodes in document order
|#13047
|@abusch
|Try to preserve the ordering of elements in from toml
|#13045
|@hqsz
|support plus sign for "into filesize"
|#12974
|@rgwood
|Make LS_COLORS functionality faster in
explore, especially on Windows
|#12984
|@IanManske
|Disallow more characters in arguments for internal
cmd commands
|#13009
|@WindSoilder
|fix do closure with both required, options, and rest args
|#13002
Breaking changes
path type
After #13007, if the input path to
path type is determined to not exist,
path type will now return
null instead of an empty string. In most cases, this should not require you to change your scripts. E.g.,
("some/path" | path type) == dir will still work as intended.
However, if the input path type was not able to be determined,
path type will now create an error instead of silently returning an empty string. For example, invalid permissions for a path will now report an error:
> '/root/test' | path type
Error: nu::shell::io_error
× I/O error
╭─[entry #1:1:1]
1 │ '/root/test' | path type
· ──────┬─────
· ╰── Permission denied (os error 13)
╰────
to toml
Thanks to @KAAtheWiseGit in #13018,
to toml will now output nushell date values as toml date values instead of as toml strings.
help commands
In the last release, changes were made to the
type column for
scope commands and
which. However, the
command_type column for
help commands was missed, and this release makes its output/formatting consistent with the other two commands. In particular,
builtin will now be reported as
built-in (#12996).
str contains --not
#13124 removes the
--not flag on
str contains. This flag was deprecated in the last release. You can check the previous release notes for migration examples.
sys
Last release deprecated the
sys command in favor of new subcommands. In this release, the deprecated output of
sys has been removed, and
sys will now only report the available subcommands (#13114).
run-external
run-external now works more like any other command, without expecting a special call convention for its args:
> run-external echo "'foo'"
# 0.94: foo
# 0.95: 'foo'
> run-external echo "*.txt"
# 0.94: (glob is expanded)
# 0.95: *.txt
This argument handling is now implemented in the parser instead. See the previous section for more information on these changes.
Deprecations
for --numbered
Thanks to @NotTheDr01ds in #13112, the obscure
--numbered flag on
for has been deprecated. Instead, please use the
enumerate command.
for x in ([bob fred] | enumerate) {
print $'($x.index) is ($x.item)'
}
Other changes
String command parse-time evaluation
Thanks to @Embers-of-the-Fire in #13032, many more string-related commands can now be run during parse-time (i.e., used with
const). This includes:
str trim
str contains
str distance
str ends-with
str expand
str index-of
str join
str replace
str reverse
str starts-with
str stats
str substring
str capitalize
str downcase
str upcase
split chars
split column
split list
split row
split words
format date
format duration
format filesize
parse
detect columns
encode
decode
Range slice changes
In #13113,
str substring and
bytes at were changed so that they no longer error if the end range index is greater than the start range index. Instead, an empty string or binary value will be returned. For example, this can happen if the end index is negative:
"aaa" | str substring 2..-3
from toml
Thanks to @abusch in #13045,
from toml will now preserve the order of keys/entries as they appear in the input.
into filesize
Thanks to @hqsz in #12974,
into filesize can now parse (more) strings that start with a plus sign. In #13110, they also fixed a bug caused by integer casting.
sys users
Thanks to @weirdan in #13172, the signature of
sys users has been fixed. It used to say that a record would be returned, but
sys users actually returns a table.
explore
#13074 fixes a bug where
explore would panic on an empty list.
All breaking changes
|author
|title
|PR
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Suppress column index for default
cal output
|#13188
|@IanManske
|Remove deprecated
--not flag on
str contains
|#13124
|@IanManske
path type error and not found changes
|#13007
|@IanManske
|Remove old
sys command behavior
|#13114
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Deprecate
--numbered from
for
|#13112
|@kubouch
|Span ID Refactor (Step 2): Use SpanId of expressions in some places
|#13102
|@IanManske
|Fix display formatting for command type in
help commands
|#12996
|@KAAtheWiseGit
|Use native toml datetime type in
to toml
|#13018
Notes for plugin developers
API
- The
Plugintrait now has a required method
fn version(&self) -> String. The following implementation should suffice in most cases:
fn version(&self) -> String { env!("CARGO_PKG_VERSION").into() }
- A new derive macro has been added (#13031) for
FromValueand
IntoValueconversion traits to make serialization to and from Nushell values easier. The API design is similar to
serde-derive. We expect this to make certain kinds of plugins much easier to develop! Many thanks to @cptpiepmatz.
Protocol
- The plugin protocol has a new required call,
Metadata, which is currently used to report version information on registration, but may be used for other plugin metadata in the future. The intention is that all fields are optional, and
versionis currently optional. This means that although the Rust API requires a version to be reported, it is perfectly allowed (but not recommended) for a plugin to not report a version.
Hall of fame
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and improve documentation 🙏
Bug fixes
|author
|title
|PR
|@ayax79
|Use polars default infer schema amount of 100 rows instead of scanning entire CSV/json lines files
|#13193
|@weirdan
|Update
sys users signature
|#13172
|@WindSoilder
|Improves commands that support range input
|#13113
|@devyn
|Fix compilation for
nu_protocol::value::from_value on 32-bit targets
|#13169
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Return an empty list when no
std help --find results are found
|#13160
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fixed help for
banner
|#13138
|@kubouch
|Fix delta not being merged when evaluating menus
|#13120
|@hqsz
|fix wrong casting with into filesize
|#13110
|@WindSoilder
|run_external: remove inner quotes once nushell gets
= sign
|#13073
|@rgwood
|Fix
explore panic on empty lists
|#13074
|@hqsz
|support plus sign for "into filesize"
|#12974
|@rgwood
|Make LS_COLORS functionality faster in
explore, especially on Windows
|#12984
|@IanManske
|Disallow more characters in arguments for internal
cmd commands
|#13009
|@WindSoilder
|fix do closure with both required, options, and rest args
|#13002
Error messages
|author
|title
|PR
|@IanManske
path type error and not found changes
|#13007
|@hqsz
|support plus sign for "into filesize"
|#12974
|@ayax79
|Fixed incorrect parquet error messages for CSV files
|#13043
|@IanManske
|Disallow more characters in arguments for internal
cmd commands
|#13009
Dataframes
|author
|title
|PR
|@ayax79
|Use polars default infer schema amount of 100 rows instead of scanning entire CSV/json lines files
|#13193
|@ayax79
|Added the ability to turn on performance debugging through and env var for the polars plugin
|#13191
|@ayax79
|Added the ability to open json lines dataframes with polars lazy json lines reader.
|#13167
|@ayax79
|Allow the addition of an index column to be optional
|#13097
|@ayax79
|Fix the use of right hand expressions in operations
|#13096
|@ayax79
|Upgrade to polars 0.40
|#13069
|@ayax79
|Allow int values to be converted into floats.
|#13025
|@ayax79
|Fixed incorrect parquet error messages for CSV files
|#13043
Full changelog
- devyn created
- Mitigate the poor interaction between ndots expansion and non-path strings
- Allow plugins to report their own version and store it in the registry
- Add shape_glob_interpolation to default_config.nu
- fix nu-system build on arm64 FreeBSD
- Move most of the peculiar argument handling for external calls into the parser
- Change the error style during tests to
plain
- Fix compilation for
nu_protocol::value::from_valueon 32-bit targets
- Add options for filtering the log output from
nu
- msgpackz: increase default compression level
- Fix
run_external::expand_glob()to return paths that are PWD-relative but reflect the original intent
- Fix external command name parsing with backslashes, and add tests
- Bump version to
0.94.2
- Restore tilde expansion on external command names
- Bump version to
0.94.1
- weirdan created
- cptpiepmatz created
- NotTheDr01ds created
- Suppress column index for default
caloutput
- Fixed
generatecommand signature
- Do example
- Table help rendering
- Return an empty list when no
std help --findresults are found
- Expand tables in help examples in std
- Added search terms to
if
- Fixed help for
banner
- Fix multiple issues with
def --wrappedhelp example
- Deprecate
--numberedfrom
for
- Fixes #13093 - Erroneous example in 'touch' help
cd/
def --envexamples
- Suppress column index for default
- ayax79 created
- Use polars default infer schema amount of 100 rows instead of scanning entire CSV/json lines files
- Added the ability to turn on performance debugging through and env var for the polars plugin
- Added the ability to open json lines dataframes with polars lazy json lines reader.
- Allow the addition of an index column to be optional
- Fix the use of right hand expressions in operations
- Upgrade to polars 0.40
- Allow int values to be converted into floats.
- Fixed incorrect parquet error messages for CSV files
- zhiburt created
- fdncred created
- WindSoilder created
- IanManske created
- kubouch created
- hqsz created
- sholderbach created
- rgwood created
- Embers-of-the-Fire created
