This week in Nushell #253
Nushell
- devyn added context to the I/O error messages in
nu_cmd_plugin::util::modify_plugin_file() and mitigated the poor interaction between ndots expansion and non-path strings
- hustcer updated the Nu version to v0.95 and setup-nu for workflows
- t-mart addressed surprising symlink resolution for std
path add
- fdncred implemented autoloading
- weirdan added support for multiple attributes to
query web -a, added
char nul, and fixed usage parsing for commands defined in CRLF (windows) files
- suimong fixed a find command output bug with ByteStream input
- ayax79 upgraded Polars to 0.41, updated lock via cargo check to fix CI, bumped the version to 0.95.1, and converted the perf function to a macro, then used the perf macro within the polars plugin
- kubouch bumped to 0.95.0
- NotTheDr01ds updated and added ls examples
- cptpiepmatz used
IntoValue and
FromValue derive macros in
nu_plugin_example for example usage
- IanManske defined keywords and added typed path forms
- ito-hiroki made the subcommands (
from {csv, tsv, ssv}) 0-based for consistency
- WindSoilder enabled reloading changes to a submodule and restricted strings beginning with a quote to also end with a quote
Documentation
- t-mart documented std path add breaking change
- maxim-uvarov updated the Dataframes chapter
- Garbaz updated installation instructions with
cargo
- IanManske edited
0.95.0 release notes, edited 0.95.0 release notes, and added release notes for
0.95.0
- hustcer refreshed command docs for Nu v0.95
- kubouch listed PRs in the 0.95.0 release notes
- devyn added
Metadata to the plugin protocol reference and
version() to the guide and created release notes for 0.95.0