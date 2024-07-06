This Week in Nushell #254
Nushell
- ysthakur fixed the variable completion sort order and forced completers to sort in fetch()
- devyn preserved attributes on external ByteStreams
- lavafroth fixed exotic types to return float on division and self on modulo and replaced
unfoldwith
from_fnfor the generate command
- fdncred changed duration mod duration to duration instead of float, created a better error message when saving fails, and updated uutils crate versions
- cablehead removed the deprecated
registercommand
- WindSoilder ensured errors in examples don't show results
- rgwood limited drilling down inside
explore
- kubouch made Span ID Refactor (Step 2): Make Call SpanId-friendly and then reverted that change while we fix up some bugs
- hqsz supported default offset with the dateformat option
- ayax79 checked if the cache is empty before enabling GC and added more logging, added the ability to set content-type metadata with
metadata set, and allowed using pipeline data for HTTP post|put|patch|delete commands
- IanManske fixed clippy lint
- alex-tdrn skipped decoration lines for
detect columns --guess
- NotTheDr01ds removed the deprecated
--numberedflag from
for
Documentation
- cablehead removed the deprecated register command
- monadix corrected a minor spelling mistake
- opeik fixed a broken
$env.PATHexample
- f3wenbo fixed the case-sensitive option for
str contains
Nu_Scripts
- amtoine added a "nuenv" hook and introduced "toolkit" and "startup times" hooks
- 1adept updated
just-completionfrom "export def" to "export extern"