This week in Nushell #255
Nushell
- devyn landed a massive Internal Representation (IR) compiler and evaluator PR 🎉🎉🎉 and then did lots of mostly related work: fixed the file count in the
Debugimplementation of
IrBlock, fixed the order of I/O types in
take until, included the actual output type in an OutputMismatch error, made the
store-envIR instruction also update the config, added IR support to the debugger, included more argument types to
view ir, fixed the signature of
view ir, set the capacity of the Vec used in
gather_captures()to the expected number of captures, avoided cloning in
Signature::get_positional(), made pipe redirections consistent and added
err>|and similar forms, used Arc for environment variables on the stack, updated the config directly at assignment, and made
into bitsproduce a bitstring stream.
- ysthakur prevented the
touchcommand from being added twice to the default context.
- fdncred tweaked
parseusage and examples for better clarity and did a quick fix up for IR PR as referenced.
- sholderbach fixed
selectcell path renaming behavior, used conventional generic bounds, grouped dependabot updates for uutils/coreutils, bumped the yanked
libcversion, and documented public types in
nu-protocol.
- IanManske edited path form doc comments, continued the path migration with
nu-test-support, added and used a new
Signalsstruct, and started the path migration.
- zhiburt fixed unused space issues when truncation is used and header on border is configured and fixed the kv table width issue with header_on_border configuration.
- 132ikl fixed the main binary being rebuilt when nothing has changed.
- ayax79 made
polars unpivotconsistent with
polars pivotand implemented a command to expose polars' pivot functionality.
- WindSoilder raised an error when using the invalid
o>|pipe.
- ito-hiroki fixed
from tomlto handle TOML datetime correctly.
- rgwood updated the
explorefeature to pass config to views at creation time.
- hustcer upgraded Ubuntu runners to 22.04 to fix nightly build errors.
- YizhePKU fixed PWD-aware command hints.