This Week in Nushell #256
Nushell
- devyn overhauled
$inexpressions, made
ast::Call::span()and
arguments_span()more robust, enabled plugins to find and call other commands, and reported parse warnings and compile errors when running script files
- WindSoilder prohibited break/continue in the
eachand
itemscommands and switched the positions of
<initial>and
<closure>in the
generatecommand so that the closure can have default parameters
- Zoybean added a --quiet flag to the
watchcommand
- IanManske refactored
window, removed an unused field in
StateWorkingSet, and deprecated
groupin favor of
chunks
- 132ikl made the default config more consistent
- jcgruenhage switched from
dirs_next2.0 to
dirs5.0 and used directories for autoloading
- zhiburt fixed an issue when column headers are printed on the table border
- weirdan removed the
defaultlist-diving behavior
- sholderbach fixed a CI test failure on main (nu-json) and added top-level crate documentation/READMEs
- drmason13 updated the JSON format output to keep braces on the same line (issue #13326)
- suimong made minor updates to the documentation of
reduce
Nu_Scripts
- NotTheDr01ds bumped the
stdlib-candidate
nupmversion, removed the multi-line flag from regexes, recovered non-lemnos themes, simplified theme usage, and introduced a new std-rfc command
str dedent(a.k.a. unindent) to remove common indentation from a multiline string
- Okdro added Git completions for the restore subcommand