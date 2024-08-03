This week in Nushell #258
Nushell
- WindSoilder made
saveprint to stderr when needed
- sholderbach created a security policy, fixed up an example and did tons of refactoring: replaced the manual
Record::getimplementation, lifted
SharedCow::to_mutout of if let branches, simplified column look-up in
default, bumped rust toolchain, made contentious clippy fixes, fixed clippy issues for toolchain bump, and fixed clippy issues from stable and nightly
- Embers-of-the-Fire fixed an overflowing table in command documentation, fixed an internal panic for
query web, and added a new
--upgradeflag for
mvcommand
- NotTheDr01ds clarified
defaultcommand help, added doc and examples for multi-dot directory traversal, clarified
random charsdocumentation, and clarified
random inthelp
- cablehead made ctrlc available to plugins
- IanManske kept working on migrating to Nu-specific path types: part 3:
$nupaths and part 4: various tests
- ayax79 set content type metadata on all core
to *commands, and made pipeline metadata available to plugins
- weirdan made a change to consider numbers to be part of a word in
split words, and added links to security contacts
- fdncred made
math sqrtconst
- userwiths made
logrespect
use_ansi_coloringsetting
- devyn bumped version to
0.96.2, fixed bad method links in docstrings, cleaned up arguments added to stack after
CallDeclengine call, fixed incorrect capturing of subexpressions in IR, and made assignment and
constconsistent with
let/
mut
- maxim-uvarov stopped forcing stripping of ANSI codes from strings in
stor
- Bahex supplied
<acc>to the closure as pipeline input in reduce
- suimong added "--as-columns" flag to
polars into-df
- qfel used the Default implementation of Suggestion, and factored out style-setting code
- lyuha kept forward slash when autocompleting on Windows
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds made a quick fix to String docs, improved 'Moving around' chapter, substantially improved String doc, and added cd multiple levels
- devyn added release notes for
0.96.1
Nu_Scripts
- NotTheDr01ds added additional theme Features
- devyn added recursive fibonacci benchmark