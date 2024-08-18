This week in Nushell #260
Nushell
- fdncred updated to latest reedline, added the osc633e escape for VS Code, created a better error message for bad glob patterns, allowed glob to take a glob or a string as input, and added more helpful error with text/xml
- sholderbach removed code duplication in glob and included only
*.nufiles in the vendor autoload
- WindSoilder made
ls -lfoutput full path in symbolic target and added support for SyntaxShape::OneOf in named args
- ysthakur implemented parse time type checking for range
- weirdan dropped outdated
touch -dexample, removed unused
fs_extraand
hamcrest2dependencies, and added fallback to extension-based content type detection when parsing
Content-Typeheader fails
- ayax79 incremented the eager dataframe cache value before returning it
- qfel preferred process name over executable path and fixed handling of spaces in executable names
- devyn added
--rawswitch to
- Aakash788 fixed: Only home dir path in pwd will be replaced with
~in titlebar
- playdohface made error-message more helpful when user invokes a non-executable file (#13477)
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds corrected a few links and added table-links in Types, reworked Completions and Externs chapters, and updated the Book - Types chapter
Nu_Scripts
- AucaCoyan added worktree completions
- koffydrop updated scoop completions
- christoph-blessing fixed network option missing type