This week in Nushell #261
Nushell
- KAAtheWiseGit fixed some encode/decode todo's, removed the unused
same-fileworkspace dependency, and added
encode/
decodefor multiple alphabets
- sholderbach fixed
bits ror/
bits rolimplementation, bumped version to 0.97.2, fixed bugs and UB in bit shifting ops, and changed the usage misnomer to "description"
- devyn bumped version to
0.97.1, and changed behavior of
into recordon lists to be more useful
- ysthakur fixed a range typechecking bug introduced by #13595
- ayax79 bumped version number to 0.97
- fdncred added more granularity for into record with dates
- cptpiepmatz changed expected type for derived
FromValueimplementations via attribute, and improved working with
IntoValueand
FromValuefor byte collections
- IanManske made
reduceargs and input explicit, and fixed clippy lints
- poliorcetics fixed broken doc links
- gwenya improved help output for scripts
- zhiburt made a fix for emoji, wrapping issues in table printing
Documentation
- ayax79 updated dataframes documentation
- evpeople fixed a typo in doc
- hustcer refreshed command docs for Nu 0.97.1
- NotTheDr01ds generated plugin banner for all plugin commands, made docs: Run in different Nu with plugins, replaced
incin pipelines example, updated and fixed CONTRIBUTING, and fixed 13541 description
- IanManske started 0.97.0 release notes, and added release notes for
0.97.1
Nu_Scripts
- sylvainOL made op completion work with latest nushell
- A1c0 added catppuccin macchiato theme
- TechWatching updated direnv config
reedline
- ayax79 bumped version number to 0.34
- sholderbach bumped crossterm to
0.28.1