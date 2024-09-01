This week in Nushell #262
Nushell
- fdncred removed
cfg_atter tarpaulinand updated virtual terminal processing.
- ayax79 added expression support for
polars replaceand
polars replace-all, expression support for
polars uppercaseand
polars lowercase, new
polarscommands for converting string columns to integer and decimal columns, and changed the category for
panic, adding search terms and examples.
- cptpiepmatz switched to
heckfrom
convert_casefor
nu-derive-valueand added record key renaming for the
IntoValueand
FromValuederive macros.
- Bahex added split cell-path.
- ysthakur used the right options in custom completions.
- sholderbach simplified the bug reporting form, removed
system-clipboardfrom the default build, removed
str deunicode, set up global
cargolint configuration, and removed an unnecessary sort in the
exploresearch function.
- weirdan enabled respect for user-defined
$env.NU_LOG_FORMATand
$env.NU_LOG_DATE_FORMAT.
- cyradotpink fixed parsing of record values containing colons.
Documentation
- yo-goto fixed the nothing type literal (
none→
null), fixed link parentheses on the Float type page, and fixed content in the binary data type table.
- maniaphobic updated string.md.
- ysthakur added info on setting XDG_CONFIG_HOME.
- Hofer-Julian fixed capitalization for headings levels 2 and 3, corrected a copy-paste mistake, ensured consistent headline capitalization, and fixed a link to handling missing data.
- NotTheDr01ds promoted Installation to its own top-level Book chapter.
- weirdan replaced
itwith
elt,
row,
line, etc. (batch 2) and continued replacing
itwith
elt,
row,
line, etc..
Nu_Scripts
- rgwood fixed the TWiN script.
- chtenb used
--no-colorfor git completions.
- LoicRiegel added custom completions for pytest and added custom completions for pre-commit.
- Telpenarmo added completions for dotnet.