This week in Nushell #263
Nushell
- ayax79 implemented tons of Polars-related improvements (added expression support for
polars cumulative, reorganized Polars commands, added expression support for
polars str-slice, added expression support for
polars str-lengths, renamed
polars concatenateand added expression support, added expression support for
polars contains, added expression support for
polars strftime) and a few HTTP improvements too (used String::contains instead of exact match for http request content types and fixed string values passing their content-type correctly on http requests with a body)
- IanManske added an error on non-zero exit statuses, used
IntoValuein config code, and implemented
IntoValuefor more types
- devyn removed bincode and used MessagePack instead for plugin custom values, and made
teework more nicely with non-collections
- fdncred updated the latest reedline, fixed an issue with find not working with symbols that should be escaped, removed config use_grid_icons and moved it to a parameter of the grid command, added version and path to plugin executable help, and fixed --ide-ast when there are errors
- WindSoilder made a user-friendly message when
use_grid_iconsis used in config, and prevented panic on
detect columnswith
--guessflag
- sholderbach fixed
serdefeature selection in
nu-protocol, and removed unneeded
serdefeature on
byte-unitdep
- hustcer added aarch64-unknown-linux-musl and armv7-unknown-linux-musleabihf release targets
- cptpiepmatz added
#[nu_value(rename = "...")]as helper attribute on members for derive macros
- JTopanotti refactored send_request in client.rs
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds added a blog announcement for Discord Showcase, updated the Plugin Chapter, and added a dropdown for docs on the main page
- lfrancke fixed broken links