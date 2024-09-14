This week in Nushell #264
Nushell
- Ancient77 expanded multiple dots in path completions
- fdncred allowed tab characters to be retained with
find, and bumped rust version to 1.79.0
- hustcer updated the release workflow: bumped the Nu version, added
aarch64-unknown-linux-musland
armv7-unknown-linux-musleabihftargets
- devyn fixed
try: Added
set_last_error()to
prepare_error_handler()for IR eval, and fixed remaining mismatch for env handling in IR
- ayax79 made
polars savereturn an empty pipeline, migrated polars commands away from macros, removed custom DataFrame comparison, and added documentation explanation explaining how to select all columns with
polars col
- nome added a --number flag to
split column
- T3sT3ro changed
clearto clear scrollback by default
- IanManske fixed IR for
try
- zhiburt fixed a padding issue with header_on_border tables
- WindSoilder changed ctrl-k to
cuttolineendevent in Config, and fixed
path existson a non-directory file
- Bahex added a new
metadata accesscommand for debugging
Documentation
- sgvictorino fixed some broken anchor links
- NotTheDr01ds added
stddoc page, and added
wrapas a cast for table and record
Nu_Scripts
- OJarrisonn fixed:
cargo clippylinting flags need to accept strings
- reinno fixed(aws): Fixed select-aws-profile script functionality and style
reedline
- DenisGorbachev fixed a typo