This week in Nushell #266
Nushell
- replcat added support for kitty key modifiers in keybindings
- nome fixed handling of stopped TUI applications on unix
- fdncred fixed a bug in the toolkit, fixed ls_colors coloring in grid and ls, updated the defaults for shell_integration, added binary input to hash commands, updated the folder_depth algorithm for glob command, updated reedline, fixed the ability to add a plugin by name instead of path, and added threads to the
lscommand to increase performance in some circumstances
- ayax79 added command
polars lenfor performing count(*) like operations, exposed flag truncate-ragged-lines in
polars open, added command
polars profilefor profiling lazy dataframes, and added
polars concatto allow concatenation of multiple dataframes
- saurabh10041998 fixed a Docker image build failure
- hustcer made some small tweaks to release and nightly workflow, and added loongarch64-unknown-linux-gnu-gcc build target
- WindSoilder bumped version to 0.98.1, and removed more quotes on external command arguments
- sgvictorino fixed
inspectand
explorepanics on empty records
- weirdan made
input listenrespect
$env.config.use_kitty_protocol
- NotTheDr01ds added search terms to
into value, and made Nu only ask to create config files the first time it's started
- IanManske fixed
trynot working with
let, etc., and fixed
do -pnot waiting for external commands
- fornwall bumped rustix from 0.38.34 to 0.38.37
- Bahex added content_type metadata to view source
- dead10ck added binary type support to polars
- YizhePKU set current working directory at startup
- anka-213 fixed panic on too few arguments for custom function
Extension
Documentation
- 132ikl added warning about display_errors
- sholderbach fixed equal operator
Nu_Scripts
- schrieveslaach fixed git diff completions
- louiss0 added yadm completions to the repo
- AucaCoyan fixed
git init --initial-branchstring instead of bool, and added completions for
bmcclient