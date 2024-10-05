This week in Nushell #267
Nushell
- uek-1 added operator completions
- IanManske made
get_env_varreturn a reference to a
Value, fixed
LAST_EXIT_CODEnot being set for internal errors, and fixed non-zero exit code errors in the middle of pipelines
- fdncred updated osc_633 string escaping, allowed both slash and backslash for Windows paths, enabled bools to be type checked with each other, updated the human-date-parser crate, and tried a potential fix for vt processing
- NotTheDr01ds removed superfluous separators from help, updated warning messages for old dirs/shells, updated the wrap example, updated the merge example, and improved startup time when using std-lib
- akirabaruah implemented consistent default key bindings for ide_completion_menu
- zhiburt fixed footer truncation in nu-table for head_on_border cases, fixed :try table view in nu-explore, and fixed coloring of file names in
ls | explore
- Lord-LightSpeed updated
fill.rsto fix the last example in help
- Kither12 added dollar sign escaping in tab completion
- hustcer fixed typos and simplified the Dockerfile
- ayax79 fixed
polars into-dffor structs
- cptpiepmatz made
SpanIdand
RegIduse the new ID struct and replaced raw usize IDs with new types
Documentation
- hustcer upgraded dev dependencies and fixed some style issues
- chapmanjacobd added a Windows command_not_found example
- NotTheDr01ds fixed a broken link from Custom Commands update, converted blockquotes to callouts, updated the Custom Command chapter, and added a one-liner for installing plugins with Cargo
- 132ikl highlighted the differences between scripts and modules
- ghaaj unified the language identifiers of code blocks to 'sh'
Nu_Scripts
- NotTheDr01ds added table and list helper commands and removed an outdated logging module
- Schweber added nufetch.nu to the nix scripts