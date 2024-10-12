This week in Nushell #268
Nushell
- 132ikl reworked sorting and added cell path and closure comparators to
sort-by
- Kither12 made completions faster
- sgvictorino added support for filesize arguments in
random
binary/
chars, and fixed parsing for certain strings with equal signs
- NotTheDr01ds corrected some wording, fixed
--header-rowdescription, made
bannerrespect
use_ansi_coloringsetting, implemented virtual
stdmodule subdirectories, fixed
dirsremoval warning, and enabled loading env when importing with
use std *
- fdncred made
FooterMode::Autowork, hard-coded selection color to be
reverse, fixed
format dateby getting the env vars properly, updated reedline (1, 2), and added unicode-width to
str stats
- WindSoilder fixed $env.FILE_PWD and $env.CURRENT_FILE inside
use, reverted that after a bug was found, and improved nushell's handling of external args surrounded by backtick quotes
- IanManske removed the deprecated
groupcommand, fixed
tryprinting when it is not the last pipeline element, and standardized how config is updated
- qfel reduced nesting in the history command code, and reduced duplication in history path construction
- ayax79 removed the CustomValue portion of CustomValue type name strings
- hustcer created a Sha256sum file for each release binary, and replaced the old
encode base64and
decode base64with new-base64 commands
- quadristan improved umkdir tests to get umask instead of assuming it, and added an example for escaped regexes in
str replace
- 1256-bits added ls colors to cjs and mjs files
- JustForFun88 improved keybinding parsing for Unicode support
- sdmoralesma fixed the example for hide-env
Documentation
- JustForFun88 added changes to release notes for version 0.99.0 due to nushell/#14020
- NotTheDr01ds turned back on line-numbers, and added std-lib breaking changes
- LoicRiegel added French translation [#1532]
Nu_Scripts
- HirschBerge updated
ani-clicompletions