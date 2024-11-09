This week in Nushell #272
Nushell
- IanManske removed
as_i64and
as_f64, made
to textline endings consistent for list (streams), and overhauled div, mod, and floor div
- aionescu removed unneeded clones in
select
- fdncred updated reedline to the latest commit, updated human-date-parser conversion to use local timezone, and allowed != for polars
- WindSoilder prevented IR from generating unnecessary instructions for
defand
export def, and fixed $env.FILE_PWD and $env.CURRENT_FILE inside
use
- weirdan fixed the order of preference for
VISUALand
EDITOR
- 132ikl improved Nushell's handling of case-insensitive string handling
- sholderbach consolidated uses of
test-caseto
rstest
- CharlesTaylor7 made empty rest args match an empty list
- alex-kattathra-johnson added tests for the
--max-agearg in http commands, and changed --max-time arg for http commands to use
Durationtype
- NotTheDr01ds stopped autoloading deprecated-dirs
- Bahex added table params support to
url joinand
url build-query, and implemented a new
url split-querycommand
- sgvictorino excluded import path from args to aliased external commands, correctly parsed table literals as lists, and added support for binary input in
length
- Dorumin removed a deref in
touch
Documentation
- raphaelpra fixed a typo in an example provided in custom_commands.md
- weirdan updated
VISUAL/
EDITORorder
- NotTheDr01ds made module chapter edits from review, and fixed code-block line numbering
- cablehead added details on signal handling to the plugin protocol reference
- vyadh added Docker image usage
- hustcer upgraded shiki, vuepress and related plugins
- rodvieirasilva fixed prepend to append in coming_from_cmd.md
- 132ikl added documentation for sorting
Nu_Scripts
reedline
- petricavalry fixed wrong unit when splitting string