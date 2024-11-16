This week in Nushell #273
Nushell
- musicinmybrain updated rstest from 0.18 to 0.23 (the current version)
- ayax79 added support for converting polars decimal values to nushell values
- NotTheDr01ds added proper config defaults for hooks, fixed a binary example and added one for text uploads, fixed ignored
into datetimetest, allowed duration to be added to date, and fixed multipart/form-data post example
- Bahex added support for multiple groupers to
group-by
- userwiths fixed inconsistency in
lssort-order
- sholderbach cut down unnecessary lint allows, and pinned reedline to
0.37.0release
- hustcer bumped to dev version 0.100.1, downgraded softprops/action-gh-release to 2.0.5, and bumped version to
0.100.0
- sgvictorino made
lsreturn "Permission denied" for CWD instead of empty results, and skipped
test_iteration_errorsif
/rootis missing
- fdncred allowed nuscripts to be run again on windows with assoc/ftype, and ignored without_timezone test for now
- WindSoilder added a test to ensure that functions can't use mutable variables
- atahabaki upgraded bracoxide to v0.1.4 (fixes #14290)
- devyn removed the
NU_DISABLE_IRoption
- anomius updated seq char to work on all characters
Documentation
- hustcer upgraded shiki and vuepress plugins, updated release note by scripts, and refreshed Nu command docs for v0.100
- NotTheDr01ds provided more specific information about std/log use in modules
- Jasha10 updated direnv.md to use ENV_CONVERSIONS
- IanManske made release notes changes for 0.100.0, started 0.100.0 release notes, and added release notes for
0.100.0
- heinwol fixed wrong link in working_with_records.md
Nu_Scripts
- chanmaoganda added basic docker compose support: up down stop
reedline
- musicinmybrain updated rstest to 0.23.0, the current version
- sholderbach bumped version for
0.37.0release, and fixed forgotten
Cargo.lock