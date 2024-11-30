This week in Nushell #275
Nushell
- ayax79 upgraded to polars 0.44
- 132ikl improved try/catch errors, and made length only operate on supported input types
- sholderbach removed unused
FlatShapes
And/
Or
- fdncred updated the Rust toolchain to rust 1.81.0, and removed
terminal_sizecrate from several places
- cptpiepmatz started to add WASM support again
- paulie4 added more
lesskey bindings and added
Transition::Noneto
explore
- NotTheDr01ds allowed inherited environment variables, updated default-files README, bumped reedline to current main, added example for PROMPT_COMMAND_RIGHT, removed long-unused
autoenvtests, ensured config record is always populated during startup, and deprecated
date to-recordand
date to-table
- WindSoilder updated unicode-width to 0.2, updated miette to 7.3, raised a ParseError if assigning to a non-variable or non-mutable-variable, deprecated --ignore-shell-errors and --ignore-program-errors in
do, and made
std helpmore user friendly
- Bahex propagated existing errors in
insertand
merge, and added
term query, for querying information from terminals
- PegasusPlusUS fixed an unstable test case
- IanManske removed the obsolete
ListStreamtype, added a
Filesizetype, made
Hooksfields non-optional to match the new config defaults, and changed append operator to concatenation operator
- ysthakur fixed: Respect sort in custom completions
- cosineblast implemented chunk_by operation
- amtoine added
from ndnuonand
to ndnuonto stdlib
- DziubaMaksym fixed a README link
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds updated/renamed Shells-in-Shells Chapter - 0.100 changes
- WieeRd updated the Fish completer to leverage nushell/nushell#14399, and fixed broken links to the default config files
Nu_Scripts
- rikukiix added Catppuccin Frappe theme