This week in Nushell #276
Nushell
- 132ikl changed tests which may invoke externals to use non-conflicting names, and made
globstream
- Bahex refactored
term queryand added a
--prefixflag, and added a
path selfcommand for getting absolute paths to files at parse time (1, 2)
- fdncred added file column to
scope modulesoutput, allowed
selectto stream more, added environment variables for sourced files, and added function to make env vars case-insensitive
- amtoine fixed multiline strings in NDNUON
- ratherforky fixed a silent failure in command signature parsing
- michel-slm bumped the
titlecasedependency
- alex-kattathra-johnson shortened --max-time in tests and used a more stable error check
- IanManske added
--longflag for
sys cpu, and removed duplicate implementations of
CallExt::rest
- RobbingDaHood fixed file path completion for custom commands
- PegasusPlusUS added feature: PWD-per-drive to facilitate working on multiple drives on Windows
- Jasha10 enabled
test_cp_recurseon macOS
- sgvictorino normalized special characters in module names to allow variable access
- musicinmybrain updated dependencies (1, 2)
- sholderbach improved the
sleepexample using multiple durations, and added
removeas a search term on
dropcommands
- ayax79 improved documentation and error handling around
polars with-column --name, and converted Filesize to Int for
polars
- cptpiepmatz fixed the missing
installed_pluginsfield in
version
- maxim-uvarov tweaked error message wording
Documentation
- hustcer upgraded shiki and vuepress plugins, allowed wider page content, and regenerated command docs
- lfrancke fixed minor typo
- NotTheDr01ds clarified XDG_DATA_DIRS are Unix-only, added backlink from "Default Shell" to Config chapter, and added blog and Configuration Chapter Preview for upcoming config changes
- paulie4 fixed flags code to only add
short_flagwhen needed in
make_docs.nu, and cleaned up params/flags and added more keybindings for
explore
- fdncred updated the dataframe cookbook walkthrough
- hamza-m-masood updated broken link in loading_data.md
- jajimajp fixed typo (Japanese)