This week in Nushell #277
Nushell
- fdncred fixed 64-bit hex number parsing, updated reedline, and reverted some buggy PRs (1, 2)
- sgvictorino returned const values from
scope variablesand added support for raw strings in match patterns
- rikukiix fixed
execto decrement SHLVL correctly
- WindSoilder updated dependencies and added
-l/--longflag to du, removed
-a/--allflag
- NotTheDr01ds did lots of polish for configuration: updated sample and scaffold files, set empty
ENV_CONVERSIONSrecord by default, allowed both NU_PLUGIN_DIRS const and env at the same time, used const NU_LIB_DIRS in startup, and only ran
from_stringconversion on strings
- RobbingDaHood made some parser fixes for comments: 1, 2
- cptpiepmatz fixed
tablecommand when targeting WASM
- 132ikl removed grid icons deprecation warning and changed
help commandsto use name from scope instead of the name from the declaration
- IanManske made
timeittake only closures as an argument
Documentation
- dtenenba fixed multiple issues with example table
- Squidroot2 removed duplicate 'get' in list.md
- 132ikl added
cdto title of Changing Directories in a Custom Command section for searchability
- NotTheDr01ds made Moving Around fixes and updates and updated Quick Tour chapter
Nu_Scripts
- hongquan followed Include to extract more SSH hosts
- a-stevan prevented return from
toolkitcommand
- ff2400t renamed usage to description in commands table
reedline
- milomg implemented redraw on resize