This week in Nushell #278
Nushell
- 132ikl added a
merge deepcommand for merging nested data
- fdncred added a
config flattencommand (1 2, 3), added a
view blockscommand for debugging Nu, tweaked polars join for better cross joins, improved
view source(1, 2), and reverted a few PRs (1, 2)
- sholderbach removed
pubon some command internals and removed unused
sample_login.nufile
- NotTheDr01ds set
split-bydoc category to "deprecated", added shape_garbage, added version info to startup banner, removed duplicate version line, fixed doc files, added missing color_config settings, and moved additional env vars out of default_env and updated some transient prompt vars
- WindSoilder removed
-a/-allflag in du and updated shadow-rs to 0.37
- Bahex added tests for
path self, removed
content_typemetadata from pipeline after
from ...commands, changed closure signature in
std/iter scanto be consistent with
reduce, removed the deprecated index argument from filter commands' closure signature, and added an example demonstrating accumulator as pipeline input in
reducedocs
- PerchunPak fixed issues in the example configs
- ayax79 improved handling of columns with null values and added flag --coalesce-columns to allow columns to be coalesced on full joins
- cptpiepmatz fixed
commands::network::http::*::*_timeouttests on non-English systems
- hustcer fixed a CI error for
polars profile
Documentation
- Bahex added release notes for Bahex PRs
- 0x4D5352 fixed outdated commands in
coming_from_bash.md
- SOF3 updated documentation on internal nushell commands using structured data
- RobbingDaHood fixed some examples for Command Output in Nushell
- hustcer upgraded shiki, vuepress and vuepress plugins
- PerchunPak fixed typo in moving_around.md
- IanManske started release notes for 0.101.0
- prx0 updated creating_errors.md to use $span variable directly in example
- NotTheDr01ds added "return value" topics to "Thinking in Nu" and added release notes for NotTheDr01ds PRs
Nu_Scripts
- WindSoilder made conda activate expand $env.PATH to a connection of absolute paths
- DualHappiness fixed
delete-sessionno auto target and updated zellij completions
- NotTheDr01ds fixed invalid type signature and added and updated new config files
reedline
- sholderbach fixed clippy lints