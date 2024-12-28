This week in Nushell #279
Nushell
- NotTheDr01ds added "short" Welcome Banner option
- cosineblast made
lscollect metadata in a separate thread, and added streaming to
getand
reject
- WindSoilder made du streaming
- fdncred updated the startup banner to respect
use_ansi_colors
- cptpiepmatz added
config use-colorsto get evaluated color setting, replaced
std::time::Instantwith
web_time::Instant, added content type metadata to
config nucommands, and added
autooption for
config.use_ansi_coloring
- sgvictorino fixed an issue with
cpin FreeBSD builds
- hustcer fixed Docker image tests
- hjetmundsen removed trailing slash from symlink completion (issue #13275)
- sholderbach bumped Nu versions (1, 2)
- devyn made the
--no-newlinetest use
--no-config-fileas well, and changed how
andand
oroperations are compiled to IR to support custom values
- Bahex added
bytes splitcommand, added binary input support to
chunks, and ran ENV_CONVERSIONS whenever it's modified
- ayax79 added Polars AWS S3 support
- rikukiix switched from serde_yaml to serde_yml
- RobbingDaHood fixed several parser issues with comments
- zhiburt bumped tabled to 0.17
Documentation
- NotTheDr01ds reverted codeblock theme, disabled PrismJS, fixed
config nureference, added additions from full-changelog for NotTheDr01ds and WindSoilder, updated multi-line editing and other features, and updated Config Preview
- hustcer upgraded vuepress plugins and shiki, added ansi lang, and refreshed Nu command docs for v0.101
- jesper-olsen updated dataframes.md, and updated custom_commands.md
- sholderbach added command doc lint ignore for autogen maintainer, cleared up the automated comment, ensured command doc workflow fails, fixed command doc (newline stuff), attempted to get the command doc comment bot working, fixed release note anchors, and summarized Stefan's contributions
- IanManske continued 0.101.0 release notes, and added release notes for
0.101.0
- HartBlanc fixed minor errors in book
- 0x4D5352 updated Nushell Book with copy-able examples