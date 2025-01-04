This week in Nushell #280
Nushell
- NotTheDr01ds worked on SHLVL (1, 2), added a user-level autoload directory, removed no-longer-needed
convert_env_valuescalls, improved
opento assign
content_typemetadata for filetypes not handled with a
fromconverter, and added a comment on
nu_replusage
- rikukiix made exec command decrement SHLVL correctly & added a SHLVL related test
- cptpiepmatz worked on boolean coercion (1, 2)
- ayax79 provided the ability to split strings in columns via
polars str-split
- ysthakur made
utouchthe new
touchand created a
nu_glob::is_globfunction
- fdncred improved error messages for "sum", "product", and "sum_of_squares" and replaced regex crate with fancy_regex
- zhiburt fixed a
tabledpanic
- sholderbach promoted a note about
internal_spanto doccomment
- 132ikl removed usages of
internal_span
- NiceGuyIT fixed a command description
- 0x4D5352 improved example formatting in README.md
- hjetmundsen added glob support to
utouch
- tsukimizake stopped multiline prompts from removing the last newline
Documentation
- jesper-olsen updated loading_data.md and updated thinking_in_nu.md
- ysthakur used white foreground for copy code button, documented custom completion options and styling, and used dark-plus in code blocks for light mode also
- alexandregv fixed a broken link and a typo
- 132ikl updated example in working with lists to reflect changes to ++ operator
- 0x4D5352 added Japanese and Portuguese book and added Spanish and French book