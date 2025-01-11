This week in Nushell #281
Nushell
- blindFS fixed PWD env_var for LSP, added inlay hints of variable types and command params for LSP, fixed unknown span for special variables
$in/$it, added document_symbols and workspace_symbols for LSP, and implemented use of lsp-textdocument to handle utf16 position for LSP
- cptpiepmatz made
tableonly check for
use_ansi_coloringconfig value, added
"whereis"and
"get-command"to
whichsearch terms, and handled permission denied error at
nu_engine::glob_from
- fdncred upgraded to Rust version 1.82, fixed
stor resetwhen there are foreign keys, and improved closure serialization
- 132ikl removed file accidentally re-introduced by merge, fixed extra newline on empty lists when $env.config.table.show_empty is set, added newline to empty list output, changed
PipelineData::into_valueto use internal
Value's span before passed in span, fixed config reset to use scaffold config files, prevented ndots expansion if prefixed with
./, added doccomments to
findfunctions in EngineState and StateWorkingSet, added flag to
debug profileto output duration field as Value::Duration, and added run-time type checking for command pipeline input
- sholderbach updated typos workflow to
1.29.4
- Bahex enabled conditional
sourceand
usepatterns by allowing
nullas a no-op module, made small, backwards compatible enhancements to std, and fixed nuon conversions of range values
- NotTheDr01ds converted Path to
listin main and preserved case, and removed deprecated commands
- hustcer prevented release workflow from triggering on nightly tags
- dead10ck expanded custom values on table display
- userwiths fixed root directory traversal issue
- ysthakur made custom completions inherit case_sensitive option from $env.config
- WindSoilder prevented auto cd from canonicalizing symbolic path
- Chen1Plus fixed wrong error message of
savecommand on Windows
- ChetanXpro fixed handling of zero-size cursor in binary viewer for explore command
Documentation
- sholderbach fixed
usageto
descriptionin plugin documentation
- emad-elsaid corrected docs for emacsclient
- NotTheDr01ds removed deprecated/removed split-by command from Map table, and removed "Edit this page" and contributors list from Command docs
- jesper-olsen updated using_modules.md, and updated scripts.md
- lodagro fixed example typo in thinking_in_nu.md
- maxim-uvarov fixed typo in configuration.md
($nu.data-dir)/vendor/autoloads