This week in Nushell #283 and #284
Posted Thursday, 2025-01-30.
Front Matter
With this edition, TWiN transitions to being a regular post on the main Nushell blog and Discord server. We welcome and encourage reposts on your preferred social media sites.
Due to this transition, we're a few days behind. This catch-up edition includes the last 12 days of contributions. The next edition is planned for Saturday, February 8th and should cover the intervening 9 days.
Finally, it seems that issue #280 was inadvertently posted two weeks in a row, and #281 was never posted. Look for it soon in the archives!
Highlights
Reminder - We're now on a six-week release cycle. The next Nushell release (0.102.0) is scheduled for this coming Tuesday!
The most recent week (give or take) of contributions brings us more completion improvements, a new
version check command, the ability for
start to launch application URIs, an easier to remember (renamed)
format number command, and more.
Nushell
NotTheDr01ds:
- Renamed
std/coreto
std/prelude
- Fixed: Directories using a tilde to represent HOME now convert to absolute paths before running externals
- Fixed improperly escaped strings in
stor update
- Linked to the blog in the welcome banner
- Added the correct path from
data-dir
- Improved the example for
epoch -> datetime
- Used
$nu.data-diras the last directory for vendor autoloads on all platforms
- Fixed the retrieval of the config directory for user autoloads
- Renamed
blindFS:
- Fixed
DotNuCompletionto complete Nu scripts in
const $NU_LIB_DIRS
- Added value display on hover for
constvariables and
CellPathsin LSP
- Fixed the span of keyword expressions
- Fixed goto/hover on module names in some commands
- Refactored the parser to use
var_idfor most constants in
ResolvedImportPattern
- Improved completion item documentation in LSP
- Added document highlight support in LSP
- Fixed renaming of flag variables
- Fixed the missing span of the entire block in module files
- Fixed missing references in the
usecommand
- Fixed
dependabot[bot]:
cptpiepmatz:
Bahex: Fixed
help operatorsto include
hasand
not-hasoperators
dam4rus: Fixed
escimmediately closing
explorein expand and try view
ayax79: Upgraded Polars to 0.46
cosineblast: Fixed reject regression
pyz4:
IanManske:
ysthakur:
zhiburt: Fixed #14842
Tyarel8:
fdncred: Added a
version checkcommand
132ikl: Renamed
fmtto
format number
sgvictorino: Updated uutils crates to
0.0.29
Documentation
RolandMarchand: Added
$?equivalent to
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE
RalfNorthman: Fixed shell aliases module name mismatch
dependabot[bot]:
Nu_Scripts
dam5h: Added git reset completion
NotTheDr01ds:
Bahex: Fixed aggregate input-output types to provide more helpful error messages
