This week in Nushell #283 and #284

Posted Thursday, 2025-01-30.

With this edition, TWiN transitions to being a regular post on the main Nushell blog and Discord server. We welcome and encourage reposts on your preferred social media sites.

Due to this transition, we're a few days behind. This catch-up edition includes the last 12 days of contributions. The next edition is planned for Saturday, February 8th and should cover the intervening 9 days.

Finally, it seems that issue #280 was inadvertently posted two weeks in a row, and #281 was never posted. Look for it soon in the archives!

Reminder - We're now on a six-week release cycle. The next Nushell release (0.102.0) is scheduled for this coming Tuesday!