This Week in Nushell #286
Published Friday, 2025-02-14
Highlights
Happy Valentine's Day from TWiN!
Some exciting changes this week in
main and nightlies include the first drop of a new Custom Attributes feature - Thanks @Bahex! This has been a much anticipated (and discussed) feature. Attributes can now be defined and assigned to custom commands. Custom Attributes are currently being used to attach nicely-formatted examples to the custom commands in the Standard Library (
std), define test cases for the those commands, and even assign new search terms to the help. And there's more to come!
In addition,
std-rfc has been moved into Nushell-proper (and updated with custom attributes as well). These "early look"/preview commands can now be used out-of-the-box with
use std-rfc/<submodule>. We welcome your feedback on these commands as we consider whether and when to promote them to the Standard Library.
And those who have already wasted far too much time theming their shell can now also custom-theme the Welcome Banner.
Nushell
Bahex
- Added custom command attributes
- Made
chunkseasier to discover for binary data
- Fixed scanning tests being affected by user config
- Updated
std-rfc docswith actual examples
- Implemented
run_constfor
const
- Exposed constants with
overlay use
- Retained state in subshells or with exec-restarts in
std/dirs
- Switched to 0-indexing in
explore
- Fixed block spans for the
modulekeyword
blindFS
sholderbach
- Reverted
/vi binding due to priority bug
- Bumped Ubuntu runners to 22.04 LTS for tests
- Bumped yanked dependencies
- Fixed
matchblocks in
std-rfc/kvimplementation
- Bumped
bytesizeto fix
into filesize
- Refactored/fixed tests affecting the whole command set
- Used
build_targetinformation in startup banner
- Fixed usages of
fmtto
format number
- Triggered tests for patch release branch pushes
- Implemented fuzzing more realistically with keyword const eval
- Reverted
hustcer
dependabot[bot]
NotTheDr01ds
cptpiepmatz
WindSoilder
sgvictorino
132ikl
ysthakur
IanManske
Documentation
Tyarel8
NotTheDr01ds
Bahex
Kissaki
massongit
Nu_Scripts
hongquan
hustcer
NotTheDr01ds
flying-sheep