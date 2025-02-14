This Week in Nushell #286

Published Friday, 2025-02-14

Happy Valentine's Day from TWiN!

Some exciting changes this week in main and nightlies include the first drop of a new Custom Attributes feature - Thanks @Bahex! This has been a much anticipated (and discussed) feature. Attributes can now be defined and assigned to custom commands. Custom Attributes are currently being used to attach nicely-formatted examples to the custom commands in the Standard Library ( std ), define test cases for the those commands, and even assign new search terms to the help. And there's more to come!

In addition, std-rfc has been moved into Nushell-proper (and updated with custom attributes as well). These "early look"/preview commands can now be used out-of-the-box with use std-rfc/<submodule> . We welcome your feedback on these commands as we consider whether and when to promote them to the Standard Library.

And those who have already wasted far too much time theming their shell can now also custom-theme the Welcome Banner.