This week in Nushell #287

Published Friday, 2025-02-21

With this week's TWiN, we start reporting on a few more repositories. That is, commits to almost all Nushell repos will now be included in your curated weekly reading below.

Changes in recent nightlys and main include additional use of the new Custom Attributes feature to assign a category to your custom commands. You did read about Custom Attributes in last week's TWiN, right?!

Also, @fdcred brought the latest Reedline into Nushell, so the new Vi-mode features you read about last week are now available for dogfooding.

Last, but not least, thanks to @Kissaki for improving multiple codeblocks throughout the doc this week!

All commits in the most recent week: