This week in Nushell #288

Published Friday, 2025-02-28

Highlights

Wow! What a week!

  • Huge thanks to cosineblast for the incredible effort in landing one of Nushell's most anticipated and highly requested features. Support for background jobs has arrived!

  • A warm welcome to cptpiepmatz and Bahex as the newest members of the core Nushell team! Thank you for all you have done for our community!

  • And Nushell is easier to install than ever with official .deb, .rpm, and .apk packages. See the Installation Guide for newly added directions for Debian, Ubuntu, Redhat/Fedora, Rocky, and Alpine. Thank you hustcer!

As always, thanks to all the contributors this week:

Nushell

Nu_Scripts

Documentation

reedline

Integrations

Tree-sitter

Awesome Nu