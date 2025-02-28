This week in Nushell #288
Published Friday, 2025-02-28
Highlights
Wow! What a week!
Huge thanks to cosineblast for the incredible effort in landing one of Nushell's most anticipated and highly requested features. Support for background jobs has arrived!
A warm welcome to cptpiepmatz and Bahex as the newest members of the core Nushell team! Thank you for all you have done for our community!
And Nushell is easier to install than ever with official
.deb,
.rpm, and
.apkpackages. See the Installation Guide for newly added directions for Debian, Ubuntu, Redhat/Fedora, Rocky, and Alpine. Thank you hustcer!
As always, thanks to all the contributors this week:
Nushell
- hardfau1t fixed
test-supportto use the
CARGO_BUILD_TARGET_DIRenv var.
- blindFS made several improvements:
- Fixed new Clippy warnings from Rust 1.85.0.
- Added semantic tokens for highlighting internal commands with spaces in LSP.
- Fixed
prefix_strtrimming for
element_expressionin completions.
- Fixed edge cases in operator completions.
- Refactored
flatten_shapeto
expressionfor internal/external/operator completions.
- 132ikl optimized runtime pipeline input type checking performance.
- fdncred made several updates:
- sholderbach bumped Reedline to its latest commit and updated
ratatuito version
0.29.0.
- dependabot[bot] handled dependency updates:
- ayax79 made changes to Polars:
- hongquan improved documentation for the
eachcommand.
- IanManske added benchmarks for
insert.
- Bahex enhanced
split listwith streaming, closure arguments, and splitting before/after separators.
- cosineblast Added jobs functionality.
- cptpiepmatz improved precision of
ErrorKind::NotFounderrors.
- sgvictorino added signal checks in
nu-globand
ls.
- MMukundi fixed
insert/upsertcreation for nested lists.
- MMesch added Polars
str strip-charswith
--endand
--startoptions.
Nu_Scripts
- ziboh made several updates:
- fnuttens added:
- bminer enhanced
find inwith the
--excludeflag and improved file opening.
- hongquan made two updates:
- shemraz added Komorebi completions.
Documentation
- sgvictorino replaced references to old logical operators (
&&,
||).
- vojta001 fixed grammar.
- isaacadams implemented tables.
- hustcer added installation guides for
.deb,
.rpm, and
.apkpackages.
- choan fixed quoting for the
EDITORvalue in
setup.md.
- 132ikl replaced usages of
use std.
- NotTheDr01ds added twin #0287.
reedline
- sholderbach bumped the
itertoolsversion.
Integrations
- hustcer made several updates:
- Moved Nu plugins to
/usr/libexec/nushelland registered them post-installation.
- Added
sha256sumfor release assets.
- Added Arch Linux installation tests.
- Added Arch Linux release packages.
- Attempted to add RISC-V64 architecture support.
- Attempted to add Loongarch64 packages.
- Handled Gemfury push results.
- Created releases and uploaded
.deb,
.rpm, and
.apkartifacts.
- Added test and publish status badges.
- Built and published Nushell
.deb,
.rpm, and
.apkpackages.
- Moved Nu plugins to
Tree-sitter
- blindFS made several refactors:
Awesome Nu
- KAAtheWiseGit updated
endecodeand
templateNu library versions.