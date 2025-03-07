This Week in Nushell #289
Published Friday, March 7th, 2025
Highlights
The Nushell repo reached 10,000 commits this week with the addition of an LSP fix by blindFS. Thank you again for the steady stream of LSP and Treesitter improvements!
Congrats to the YAML family!
to yaml welcomes new sibling
to yml so that
saveing files with either extension works seamlessly. Thanks LoicReigel!
Thanks MMesch for multiple Polars PRs this week!
And ayamdobhal brings some great improvements to
random uuid with the addition of 4 new UUID version implementations. Thank you!
As always, here's the full list of commits for the week ...
Nushell
blindFS
- Fixed a security audit issue by bumping the
ringdependency
- Made LSP completion items respect the
append_whitespaceflag
- Fixed LSP completion for commands with following text
- Added manually triggered signature help in LSP
- Fixed LSP completion label descriptions for
cell_pathand external values
- Fixed LSP completion for commands defined after the cursor
- Fixed a security audit issue by bumping the
LoicRiegel
MMesch
ysthakur
ayamdobhal
sgvictorino
hustcer
hardfau1t
WindSoilder
Integrations
Nu_Scripts
New nu-parser
- ysthakur
Documentation
gisle
NotTheDr01ds