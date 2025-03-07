This Week in Nushell #289

Published Friday, March 7th, 2025

The Nushell repo reached 10,000 commits this week with the addition of an LSP fix by blindFS. Thank you again for the steady stream of LSP and Treesitter improvements!

Congrats to the YAML family! to yaml welcomes new sibling to yml so that save ing files with either extension works seamlessly. Thanks LoicReigel!

Thanks MMesch for multiple Polars PRs this week!

And ayamdobhal brings some great improvements to random uuid with the addition of 4 new UUID version implementations. Thank you!

As always, here's the full list of commits for the week ...