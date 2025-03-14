This week in Nushell #290

Be on the lookout for a new release! Nushell 0.103 is just around the corner, with an expected drop sometime around Tuesday. That is, of course, when most folks get to try out all of the great stuff you've been reading about in TWiN for the last month or so. But not you, right? You couldn't wait to try out job support, so you started running nightlies or building yourself, right?!

This week we have a few new features, with more Polars PRs, a default --empty flag, and into string --group-digits as well!

The full list of fixes, features, tweaks, and transformations is below ...