This week in Nushell #290
Highlights
Be on the lookout for a new release! Nushell 0.103 is just around the corner, with an expected drop sometime around Tuesday. That is, of course, when most folks get to try out all of the great stuff you've been reading about in TWiN for the last month or so. But not you, right? You couldn't wait to try out job support, so you started running nightlies or building yourself, right?!
This week we have a few new features, with more Polars PRs, a
default --empty flag, and
into string --group-digits as well!
The full list of fixes, features, tweaks, and transformations is below ...
Nushell
- sholderbach
- LoicRiegel
- MMesch Added polars list-contains command
- blindFS
- Fixed completion for the full set of operators for type
any
- Refactored to make tree-sitter-nu friendly alternative expressions
- Fixed LSP
find_idfor custom definitions within custom definitions
- Refactored LSP span fixes by bumping
lsp-textdocumentto 0.4.2
- Fixed a security audit by bumping
ringfrom 0.17.8 to 0.17.13
- Fixed completion for the full set of operators for type
- ayax79
- NotTheDr01ds
- cptpiepmatz Tested on the Beta toolchain
- IanManske
- 132ikl Parsed XML documents with DTDs by default and added a
--disallow-dtdflag
- ysthakur Included symlinks in directory completions
- fdncred Allowed
--group-digitsto be used in
into string
- dependabot[bot]
Documentation
- dependabot[bot] Bumped
prismjsfrom 1.29.0 to 1.30.0
- tkr-sh Added
pwdcommand
- yo-goto Fixed a typo in the range type explanation
- NotTheDr01ds Published TWiN #289
- LoicRiegel Added release notes for 'to yml'
Nu_Scripts
- hongquan Added completion for the
uvPython package manager
- Yethal Added a Nushell port of
autoaspm
- ruancomelli
- fnuttens Allowed the
zvm usecommand to install a Zig version first
- danmichaelo
reedline
Awesome Nu
- atahabaki Added libvirt-hooks-nushell
- KamilKleina Added alias-finder.nu
Tree-sitter
- blindFS