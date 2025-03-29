This Week in Nushell #292
Published Saturday, March 29th, 2025
- So many bug fixes this week! Thanks to everyone who chipped in!
- Two new Polars commands -
cutand
qcutfor binning
- And even some improvements to the VSCode Plugin from LemmusLemmus and LoicRiegel. Thank you!
Nushell
- blindFS:
- added
parse_warningsto diagnostics reports.
- fixed the
completions.external.enableconfig option not being respected.
- fixed
ls_colorfor
~/xxxsymlinks.
- ensured
opensets default flags when calling "from xxx" converters.
- fixed parser issues with comments in subexpressions of
let/
mut.
- skipped
eval_constwhen parsing errors are detected to avoid panics.
- fixed
flattenof empty closures
- added
- ayax79 introduced Polars binning commands:
cutand
qcut.
- NotTheDr01ds:
- LoicRiegel:
- dependabot[bot] bumped tokio from 1.43.0 to 1.44.1.
- sgvictorino reset argument/redirection state after
eval_callerrors.
- Mrfiregem fixed
path addbug when given a record.
- mokurin000 added support for ACL and SELinux in
cdpermission checks.
Documentation
- 132ikl added a note about breaking completions changes to the 0.103.0 changelog.
- LemmusLemmus added mentions of new operators.
- NotTheDr01ds:
- Beinsezii added filepath escape troubleshooting to
COOKBOOK/EXTERNAL_COMPLETERS.MD.
- mshalmanov updated the Russian translation.
- Kissaki improved the German landing page.
Nu_Scripts
- Direwolfesp added autojump argument parsing.
- NotTheDr01ds moved custom-completion auto-generate scripts to
needs-update.
- ViSaturn updated
ultimate_extractorto handle unzipping exe files.
Tree-sitter
- dependabot[bot] bumped tar-fs from 2.1.1 to 2.1.2.
Integrations
- hustcer:
VSCode Extension
- LemmusLemmus:
- LoicRiegel:
reedline
- KAAtheWiseGit upgraded
unicode-widthto 0.2.
- tisonkun upgraded
thiserrorto v2.
Awesome Nu
- a-slice-of-py added
nu-aws-service-reference.