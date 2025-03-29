This Week in Nushell #292

Published Saturday, March 29th, 2025

  • So many bug fixes this week! Thanks to everyone who chipped in!
  • Two new Polars commands - cut and qcut for binning
  • And even some improvements to the VSCode Plugin from LemmusLemmus and LoicRiegel. Thank you!

Nushell

Documentation

Nu_Scripts

Tree-sitter

Integrations

VSCode Extension

reedline

Awesome Nu