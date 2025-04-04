This Week in Nushell #293

Published Friday, 04-Apr 2025

Highlights

  • Thanks to @LoicRiegel for two improvements to into datetime this week - The command can now use a timezone flag when parsing a specific format, and it also accepts floats as input.
  • A few additional improvements come to into datetime with the upgrade of the human-date-parser crate. While we don't always remember to call out upstream improvements, Nushell just wouldn't be possible without the contributions of numerous contributors outside and upstream from our repos. A huge thanks to these (usually) unsung heroes.
  • @pyz4 improved the polars cast command to accept a decimal precision and scale. Thank you!
  • @blindFS has enabled tab-complete for the built-in modules std, std-rfc, and their submodules. Woot! Thanks!
  • And thanks to @vansh284 for additional exact-match improvements for completions!
  • Finally, @mztikk added support on Windows for running scripts on the path.

As always, thank you to all the contributors this week!

