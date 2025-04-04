This Week in Nushell #293

Published Friday, 04-Apr 2025

Thanks to @LoicRiegel for two improvements to into datetime this week - The command can now use a timezone flag when parsing a specific format, and it also accepts float s as input.

this week - The command can now use a timezone flag when parsing a specific format, and it also accepts s as input. A few additional improvements come to into datetime with the upgrade of the human-date-parser crate. While we don't always remember to call out upstream improvements, Nushell just wouldn't be possible without the contributions of numerous contributors outside and upstream from our repos. A huge thanks to these (usually) unsung heroes.

with the upgrade of the crate. While we don't always remember to call out upstream improvements, Nushell just wouldn't be possible without the contributions of numerous contributors outside and upstream from our repos. A huge thanks to these (usually) unsung heroes. @pyz4 improved the polars cast command to accept a decimal precision and scale. Thank you!

command to accept a decimal precision and scale. Thank you! @blindFS has enabled tab-complete for the built-in modules std , std-rfc , and their submodules. Woot! Thanks!

, , and their submodules. Woot! Thanks! And thanks to @vansh284 for additional exact-match improvements for completions!

Finally, @mztikk added support on Windows for running scripts on the path.

As always, thank you to all the contributors this week!