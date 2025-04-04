This Week in Nushell #293
Published Friday, 04-Apr 2025
Highlights
- Thanks to @LoicRiegel for two improvements to
into datetimethis week - The command can now use a timezone flag when parsing a specific format, and it also accepts
floats as input.
- A few additional improvements come to
into datetimewith the upgrade of the
human-date-parsercrate. While we don't always remember to call out upstream improvements, Nushell just wouldn't be possible without the contributions of numerous contributors outside and upstream from our repos. A huge thanks to these (usually) unsung heroes.
- @pyz4 improved the
polars castcommand to accept a decimal precision and scale. Thank you!
- @blindFS has enabled tab-complete for the built-in modules
std,
std-rfc, and their submodules. Woot! Thanks!
- And thanks to @vansh284 for additional exact-match improvements for completions!
- Finally, @mztikk added support on Windows for running scripts on the path.
As always, thank you to all the contributors this week!
Nushell
Features & Fixes
- mztikk considered PATH when running a command is a nushell script in Windows.
- fdncred:
- blindFS:
- pyz4
polars cast: added a decimal option for the
dtypeparameter.
- WindSoilder:
- migraine-user fixed a typo in doc_config.nu and improved the description.
- ysthakur:
- hustcer fixed upgrading and checking of typos.
- 132ikl added boolean examples to
anyand
all.
- vansh284 improved completions for exact matches (Issue #14794).
- LoicRiegel:
- dependabot[bot]:
Documentation
- sunnyzanchi made positional parameters more searchable.
- Anabar fixed an erratum in the default_shell.md.
- dependabot[bot] bumped vite from 6.0.11 to 6.0.13.
- bfeitknecht corrected the
std-rfcreference.
- Kissaki clarified immutability to avoid confusion.
- hank20010209 fixed broken links in configuration.md, environment.md, and explore.md.
- NotTheDr01ds added TWiN 292.
- antonio-caceres corrected light theme instructions to use the module.
- cosineblast added documentation for jobs.