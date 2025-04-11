This week in Nushell #294

Published Friday, 2025-04-11

Highlights

  • @LoicRiegel continues to improve datetime commands with both some fixes as well as new features. Thanks to this work, a datetime can now be constructed (and round-tripped) from a record.

  • And also thanks to @LoicRiegel we have a new command in the mix as well - date from-human now replaces the former ability of into datetime to parse human-language date "descriptions" such as "tomorrow" and, err, "overmorrow"?

  • Another week, and yet more new Polars commands - Thanks @pyz4 for polars replace-time-zone! And @ayax79 for polars into-schema

  • Cool! @Kissaki added a new BSON plugin in the awesome_nu repo! Thank you!

  • And thanks to 0x4D5352 for a new AeroSpace completion in nu_scripts!

  • In a rare update to nufmt, @AucaCoyan added a warning to the README. Wait - how dare you? Oh, okay, that's a good call. Thank you!

  • Attention all time travelers, if you brought an exabyte drive with you from the future, Nushell will now parse df exabyte values correctly. Also, please be kind enough to share a few of the upcoming (for the rest of us who are still temporally-challenged) football scores while you are here. This will help support Nushell development.

All of the nitty-gritty (or at least links) on these changes, and more, below!

Nushell

Documentation

Awesome Nu

NUPM

nufmt

Nu_Scripts

reedline