This week in Nushell #294
Published Friday, 2025-04-11
Highlights
@LoicRiegel continues to improve datetime commands with both some fixes as well as new features. Thanks to this work, a datetime can now be constructed (and round-tripped) from a record.
And also thanks to @LoicRiegel we have a new command in the mix as well -
date from-humannow replaces the former ability of
into datetimeto parse human-language date "descriptions" such as "tomorrow" and, err, "overmorrow"?
Another week, and yet more new Polars commands - Thanks @pyz4 for
polars replace-time-zone! And @ayax79 for
polars into-schema
Cool! @Kissaki added a new BSON plugin in the awesome_nu repo! Thank you!
And thanks to 0x4D5352 for a new AeroSpace completion in nu_scripts!
In a rare update to
nufmt, @AucaCoyan added a warning to the README. Wait - how dare you? Oh, okay, that's a good call. Thank you!
Attention all time travelers, if you brought an exabyte drive with you from the future, Nushell will now parse
dfexabyte values correctly. Also, please be kind enough to share a few of the upcoming (for the rest of us who are still temporally-challenged) football scores while you are here. This will help support Nushell development.
All of the nitty-gritty (or at least links) on these changes, and more, below!
Nushell
LoicRiegel:
- Fixed a chrono panic and hotfix
- Bugfix: datetime parsing and local timezones
- Fixed wrong display of human-readable strings
- Moved human date parsing into a new command
date from-human
- Added the ability to construct datetime from a record
- Replaced some
PipelineMismatcherrors with
OnlySupportsThisInputTypeshell errors
sholderbach:
blindFS:
- Fixed LSP command name highlighting/renaming for better accuracy
- Fixed several edge cases of inaccurate references in LSP
- Improved parser_info-based ID detection for
use/
overlaykeywords in LSP
- Fixed workspace-wide operations that could panic in certain conditions
- Refactored LSP to align markdown doc strings with
--helpoutput
- Fixed keyword handling in LSP completion snippets
- Added snippet-style completion for commands in LSP
- Improved PWD accuracy in LSP: from env to the parent dir of the current file
pyz4:
fdncred:
ayax79:
dependabot[bot]:
vansh284: Implemented a substring match algorithm
fennewald: Limited allowed
serde_jsonversions to match usage
zhiburt:
NotTheDr01ds: Added a reminder comment to update docs when adding
$nuconstants
Documentation
- dependabot[bot]:
- kkoang:
- hustcer: Upgraded VuePress and related plugins
- sholderbach: Fixed the sidebar for the background job article
- NotTheDr01ds:
Awesome Nu
- Kissaki:
- cablehead: Added
cross.streamand
http-nu
NUPM
- mrxiaozhuox: Fixed hash detection affecting all search results
nufmt
- AucaCoyan: Added a warning in the README
Nu_Scripts
- 0x4D5352: Added AeroSpace completions
- hongquan: Completed package name for
uv remove