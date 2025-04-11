This week in Nushell #294

Published Friday, 2025-04-11

@LoicRiegel continues to improve datetime commands with both some fixes as well as new features. Thanks to this work, a datetime can now be constructed (and round-tripped) from a record.

And also thanks to @LoicRiegel we have a new command in the mix as well - date from-human now replaces the former ability of into datetime to parse human-language date "descriptions" such as "tomorrow" and, err, "overmorrow"?

Another week, and yet more new Polars commands - Thanks @pyz4 for polars replace-time-zone ! And @ayax79 for polars into-schema

Cool! @Kissaki added a new BSON plugin in the awesome_nu repo! Thank you!

And thanks to 0x4D5352 for a new AeroSpace completion in nu_scripts!

In a rare update to nufmt , @AucaCoyan added a warning to the README. Wait - how dare you? Oh, okay, that's a good call. Thank you!