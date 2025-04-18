This Week in Nushell #295

Published 2025-04-18

Highlights and Special Thanks

  • It's really, really cool when someone sees a Discord discussion and submits a PR within a few hours to improve things, especially when it's a (relatively) new contributor. Many thanks to the ultra-cool @Mrfiregem for making kill ...$in work!

  • Wow! An even dozen PRs for Polars this week, with 10 of these coming from @pyz4! New commands include polars truncate, polars over, polars convert-time-zone, and polars replace-time-zone. A dozen thanks!

  • @whiter001 created a new, Nu (newNu?) plugin example ... written in JavaScript?! Nice work!

  • On a related note, the next time you go looking for plugin examples, keep in mind that they've moved out the main repo. They weren't paying rent, they were eating our groceries, and they forgot to feed the goldfish. But if you really must know, here's their new address.

Read below for more great contributions, and thanks to the wonderful contributors!

Nushell

Plugin-Examples

Reedline

Nu_Scripts

Documentation