This Week in Nushell #295

Published 2025-04-18

It's really, really cool when someone sees a Discord discussion and submits a PR within a few hours to improve things, especially when it's a (relatively) new contributor. Many thanks to the ultra-cool @Mrfiregem for making kill ...$in work!

Wow! An even dozen PRs for Polars this week, with 10 of these coming from @pyz4! New commands include polars truncate , polars over , polars convert-time-zone , and polars replace-time-zone . A dozen thanks!

@whiter001 created a new, Nu (newNu?) plugin example ... written in JavaScript?! Nice work!