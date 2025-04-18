This Week in Nushell #295
Published 2025-04-18
Highlights and Special Thanks
It's really, really cool when someone sees a Discord discussion and submits a PR within a few hours to improve things, especially when it's a (relatively) new contributor. Many thanks to the ultra-cool @Mrfiregem for making
kill ...$inwork!
Wow! An even dozen PRs for Polars this week, with 10 of these coming from @pyz4! New commands include
polars truncate,
polars over,
polars convert-time-zone, and
polars replace-time-zone. A dozen thanks!
@whiter001 created a new, Nu (newNu?) plugin example ... written in JavaScript?! Nice work!
On a related note, the next time you go looking for plugin examples, keep in mind that they've moved out the main repo. They weren't paying rent, they were eating our groceries, and they forgot to feed the goldfish. But if you really must know, here's their new address.
Read below for more great contributions, and thanks to the wonderful contributors!
Nushell
pyz4 made several contributions to the
polarsintegration:
- loosened constraints on accepted expressions in
polars group-by
- added
polars truncatefor rounding datetimes
- fixed casting as date to return
Datetype instead of
Datetime<ns>
- expanded
polars colto handle multiple columns and by types
- updated
polars litto handle nushell
Value::Durationand
Value::Date types
- updated
get-datetime components commands to allow expressions as inputs
- extended
NuExpression::extract_exprsto handle records
- added new command
polars over
- added new command
polars convert-time-zone
- added new command
polars replace-time-zone
- loosened constraints on accepted expressions in
dependabot[bot] bumped dependencies:
ayax79 fixed issues:
blindFS made improvements to LSP and completion:
0x4D5352 made changes:
jjflash95 fixed #15440 where
default --emptyfails at empty streams
cosineblast made
configcommands add frozen jobs to the job table
cptpiepmatz added
--pluginsflag to
nu-std/testing.nu
zhiburt fixed commit f25525b
whiter001 created
nu_plugin_node_example.js
Plugin-Examples
- cptpiepmatz set up the repository
Reedline
Nu_Scripts
- Cattle0Horse added completion for docker subcommands
- BattyBest fixed
$env.PATHfor direnv
- rukins improved basic git functionality
Documentation
- 132ikl added a note about issue #15326
- kkoang updated pipelines.md
- NotTheDr01ds made updates: