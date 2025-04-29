This Week in Nushell #296

Published 2025-04-29, with PR Updates through 2025-04-25

Highlights

  • Ack! I'm late; I'm late! TWiN #296 apologies for this week's delay. Something about a dog, homework, and a giant bouncy house?
  • Wow - @Kissaki did some awesome work in nu_scripts with 15 PRs! Thank you!
  • Another new Polars command joins the team courtesy of @MMesch — polars join_where. Did you know that brings us to a total of three SQL-like join commands in Nushell?
  • Job control continues to progress with @cosineblast's addition of tags! And as a sneak preview, there's a special job-control surprise in store that just missed the cutoff for this week's TWiN. You can read all about it in ...
  • The 0.104 release notes! That's right - This week is release week!

As always, special thanks to all our wonderful contributors for the PRs below.

Nushell

Documentation

Awesome Nu

Integrations

Nu_Scripts

Reedline