This Week in Nushell #296
Published 2025-04-29, with PR Updates through 2025-04-25
Highlights
- Ack! I'm late; I'm late! TWiN #296 apologies for this week's delay. Something about a dog, homework, and a giant bouncy house?
- Wow - @Kissaki did some awesome work in
nu_scriptswith 15 PRs! Thank you!
- Another new Polars command joins the team courtesy of @MMesch —
polars join_where. Did you know that brings us to a total of three SQL-like
joincommands in Nushell?
- Job control continues to progress with @cosineblast's addition of tags! And as a sneak preview, there's a special job-control surprise in store that just missed the cutoff for this week's TWiN. You can read all about it in ...
- The 0.104 release notes! That's right - This week is release week!
As always, special thanks to all our wonderful contributors for the PRs below.
Nushell
- Bahex added
:nuback to the help text in explore.
- cptpiepmatz added
catand
get-contentto
open's search terms.
- pyz4 made several improvements and fixes for Polars:
- Fixed conversion from nanoseconds to time_units in Datetime and Duration parsing.
- Enabled parsing decimals in Polars schemas.
- Removed the requirement that pivot columns must be the same type in
polars pivot.
- Mapped the
//operator to FloorDivide for custom values and in Polars.
- Added the
pow(
**) operator for Polars expressions.
- Enabled
as_dateand
as_datetimeto handle expressions as inputs.
- MMesch:
- sholderbach fixed the labeling of plugins through the correct glob.
- SkillFlame fixed an issue where
to mdbreaks on tables with empty values.
- LoicRiegel:
- AucaCoyan added a labeler bot.
- sebasnallar added the
--follow-symlinksflag to the
globcommand.
- WindSoilder:
- suimong improved the performance of
std/log.
- hfrentzel enabled running scripts of any file extension in PATHEXT on Windows.
- blindFS fixed a regression in semantic tokens for module-prefixed commands.
- scarlet-storm enabled SOCKS proxy support in ureq.
- fdncred added more details to
describe -d.
- Tyarel8 fixed
kv setwith a closure argument.
- NotTheDr01ds added env-conversion helpers to
std.
- cosineblast added job tags.
- lazenga fixed outer joins incorrectly removing unmatched rows.
Documentation
- thesoulless fixed a constant.
- marcransome fixed the example of multi-dot shortcut path expansion.
- Beinsezii updated fish quotes in the external completers documentation.
- NotTheDr01ds added TWiN 295.
- LoicRiegel highlighted datetime handling in the 0.104.0 release notes.
Awesome Nu
- LoicRiegel added
uvto Integrations.
Integrations
Nu_Scripts
- mn9891 updated Mamba/Conda info parsing and fixed syntax errors.
- Kissaki made many improvements:
- Updated some fish-sourced generated completion files.
- Updated more fish-sourced generated completion files.
- Dropped the generated
highlight.nufile.
- Dropped added PATHs on folder leave.
- Used
path jointo join path parts.
- Supported configs with no hooks in
rusty-paths.nu.
- Fixed
parse-fish.nu.
- Improved the auto-generated
README.md.
- Removed duplicate "moved" auto-generated files from the old location.
- Fixed
winget showcompletions.
- Fixed
wingetcompletions breaking
winget show.
- Added
md-to-clipcustom completions.
- Dropped a draft note.
- Improved git completions.
- Ported
parse_aws_s3_ls.nufrom before v0.60.
- kiil added a games folder with a simple game demonstrating Nu code concepts.
- jaredmontoya added a
capture-foreign-envmodule.