This Week in Nushell #296

Ack! I'm late; I'm late! TWiN #296 apologies for this week's delay. Something about a dog, homework, and a giant bouncy house?

Wow - @Kissaki did some awesome work in nu_scripts with 15 PRs! Thank you!

with 15 PRs! Thank you! Another new Polars command joins the team courtesy of @MMesch — polars join_where . Did you know that brings us to a total of three SQL-like join commands in Nushell?

. Did you know that brings us to a total of three SQL-like commands in Nushell? Job control continues to progress with @cosineblast's addition of tags! And as a sneak preview, there's a special job-control surprise in store that just missed the cutoff for this week's TWiN. You can read all about it in ...

The 0.104 release notes! That's right - This week is release week!

As always, special thanks to all our wonderful contributors for the PRs below.

LoicRiegel added uv to Integrations.