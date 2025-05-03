This Week in Nushell #297

A typical Nushell release week means fewer PRs in general, as we try to make sure things relatively stable. But this week, folks took the opportunity to contribute to the other Nushell repos in a big way:

@pyz4's new polars horizontal command got merged after the release, so expect to see it in 0.105. Thanks!

@Kissaki continues some awesome doc updates this week with twenty PRs, including fixing a long-standing issue with Nushell tables not appearing correctly in Android browsers. Thank you!

A belated thanks to @kiil in last week's PRs for adding something we don't see every day—"humlespring", a game that demonstrates Nushell programming concepts!

And whadda-ya-know, this week @0x4D5352 said, "Well, just maybe we should see that everyday!" and added another game—"nu-niversal paperclips". Sweet!

Thanks to @gmr458 there's now a new table style— single . It's like heavy , but it's not!

Ah, @zhiburt. Tables in Nushell just wouldn't be the same without you! Thanks again for your updates and work in this area!