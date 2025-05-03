This Week in Nushell #297
Published 2025-05-03
Highlights
A typical Nushell release week means fewer PRs in general, as we try to make sure things relatively stable. But this week, folks took the opportunity to contribute to the other Nushell repos in a big way:
@pyz4's new
polars horizontalcommand got merged after the release, so expect to see it in 0.105. Thanks!
@Kissaki continues some awesome doc updates this week with twenty PRs, including fixing a long-standing issue with Nushell tables not appearing correctly in Android browsers. Thank you!
A belated thanks to @kiil in last week's PRs for adding something we don't see every day—"humlespring", a game that demonstrates Nushell programming concepts!
And whadda-ya-know, this week @0x4D5352 said, "Well, just maybe we should see that everyday!" and added another game—"nu-niversal paperclips". Sweet!
Thanks to @gmr458 there's now a new table style—
single. It's like
heavy, but it's not!
Ah, @zhiburt. Tables in Nushell just wouldn't be the same without you! Thanks again for your updates and work in this area!
And finally, for all you neo-vimmers out there, a special request from @chuboe on Discord. An oldie-but-a-goodie from the Integrations repository—A sample Neovim Nushell
init.lua. Those of you searching in all the wrong places for information on LSP, editor or IDE integration, or Nvim might finally get Google (or your non-monopolistic search engine of choice) to point you in the right direction.
Nushell
- Tyarel8 updated
http getheader example to use a record
- Dorumin updated
job_recv.rs
- gmr458 added a new 'single' table mode
- ysthakur:
- luong-komorebi updated Ubuntu version in PLATFORM_SUPPORT.md
- NotTheDr01ds:
- fdncred bumped reedline to 75f2c50
- g2p upgraded calamine dependency to fix zip semver breakage
- pyz4:
- zhiburt refactored nu-table with optimizations and a small fix
- Bahex:
- cptpiepmatz added
catand
get-contentto
open's search terms
- hustcer updated Nu to 0.103.0 for release workflow and improved Windows OS checks
- WindSoilder raised a reasonable error when using subexpression with
andoperator
- kidrigger fixed examples about RFC3339 format in
date nowand
format date
- blindFS fixed namespace pollution of constants by
use module.nu
- cosineblast added inter-job direct messaging
Integrations
- hustcer bumped Nu release to v0.104.0-r0
Documentation
- Kissaki made several updates and fixes:
- Added Nushell example plugin reference to Plugins
- Fixed Plugins infinite int stream sample
- Fixed code font family declaration
- Updated Plugins with v0.104.0 dependencies
- Fixed plugins streaming sample
- Added missing code font var
- Fixed vuepress config
- Fixed release blog post changelog title typos
- Fixed typo and link in Nushell 0.104.0 blog post
- Fixed release notes
$nu.vendor-autoload-dirs
- Updated Plugin example version numbers
- Added cookbook virtual env overlay docs
- Inlined code-fence env var name
- Fixed headline levels in cookbook modules
- Added try on external commands mention
- Used new code font generally to fix Android monospace
- Fixed hooks.md basic hooks examples and hooks list
- Documented pre_execution use of commandline command
- Fixed hooks.md typos
- dependabot[bot] bumped vite from 6.1.5 to 6.1.6
- Bahex renamed
missing_symbolto
missing_value_symbol
- NotTheDr01ds:
- hustcer refreshed Nu command docs for v0.104
- ysthakur:
- LoicRiegel highlighted datetime handling in release notes 0.104.0
Nu_Scripts
- FrancescElies:
- 0x4D5352 added a game demo: nu-niversal paperclips
- Kissaki mentioned the
jobcommand in the task module
New nu-parser
- WindSoilder:
plugin-examples
- cptpiepmatz bumped nushell version to 0.104
reedline
- ysthakur bumped version for 0.40.0 release
nufmt
- LoicRiegel fixed DeclIds
NUPM
- Kissaki fixed README.md Markdown syntax